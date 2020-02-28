Digging Up the Details on Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM)

On Thursday, shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) marked $35.69 per share versus a previous $35.49 closing price. With having a 0.56% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. SWM showed a fall of -15.00% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $29.71 – $46.65 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -2.84% in the period of the last 200 days.

Sidoti equity researchers changed the status of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE: SWM) shares from “Buy” to a “Neutral” rating in the report published on November 9th, 2018. Other analysts, including Drexel Hamilton, also published their reports on SWM shares. Drexel Hamilton repeated the rating from the previous report, marking SWM under “Buy” rating, in the report published on June 23rd, 2016. Additionally, SWM shares got another “Neutral” rating from Sidoti. On the other hand, Davenport Upgrade the “Buy” rating for SWM shares, as published in the report on November 8th, 2010. Oppenheimer seems to be going bullish on the price of SWM shares, based on the price prediction for SWM. Another “Outperform” rating came from Oppenheimer, providing a prediction for price target according to the report published in October 22nd, 2009.

The present dividend yield for SWM owners is set at 0.05, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 19.72. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -1.50%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 15.10% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.90 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while SWM is currently recording an average of 233.00K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.12%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 5.65%with 6.41% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $50.00, indicating growth from the present price of $35.69, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in SWM or pass.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Consumer Goods sector. If you wish to compare SWM shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 18.09 for Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc., while the value 9.89 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 1.97 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of -3.70%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.20%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in SWM in the recent period. That is how BlackRock Fund Advisors now has an increase position in SWM by 0.39% in the first quarter, owning 4.37 million shares of SWM stocks, with the value of $152.92 million after the purchase of an additional 16,787 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, The Vanguard Group, Inc. also increased their stake in SWM shares changed 0.17% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 3.33 million shares of company, all valued at $116.82 million after the acquisition of additional 5,752 shares during the last quarter.

Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $102.75 million, and LSV Asset Management increased their stake in the company’s shares by 3.33% in the first quarter, now owning 48,300 shares valued at $52.45 million after the acquisition of the additional 1.5 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Russell Investment Management LLC increased their position by 0.77% during the first quarter, now owning 1.36 million SWM shares, now holding the value of $47.5 million in SWM with the purchase of the additional 185,158 shares during the period of the last quarter.