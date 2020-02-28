Do Analysts Recommend You Should Buy Hess Corporation (HES) Stock?

On Thursday, shares of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) marked $55.02 per share versus a previous $55.88 closing price. With having a -1.54% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Hess Corporation, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. HES showed a fall of -17.65% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $53.58 – $74.11 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -12.85% in the period of the last 200 days.

Piper Sandler equity researchers changed the status of Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) shares from “Neutral” to a “Overweight” rating in the report published on February 3rd, 2020. Other analysts, including Scotiabank, also published their reports on HES shares. Scotiabank repeated the rating from the previous report, marking HES under “Sector Outperform” rating, in the report published on January 30th, 2020. Additionally, HES shares got another “Positive” rating from Susquehanna, setting a target price of $82 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in January 14th, 2020. On the other hand, Cowen Initiated the “Market Perform” rating for HES shares, as published in the report on December 5th, 2019. Scotia Howard Weil seems to be going bullish on the price of HES shares, based on the price prediction for HES. Another “Neutral” rating came from Citigroup, providing a prediction for price target according to the report published in September 23rd, 2019.

The present dividend yield for HES owners is set at 0.02, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Hess Corporation, the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 18.11. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 2.00%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Hess Corporation (HES) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -4.50% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while HES is currently recording an average of 2.71M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.95%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 5.60%with -14.99% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $74.09, indicating growth from the present price of $55.02, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in HES or pass.

Hess Corporation (HES) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Basic Materials sector. If you wish to compare HES shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for Hess Corporation, while the value 120.92 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -1.36 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of -24.40%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.70%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 89.50% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in HES in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in HES by 0.37% in the first quarter, owning 30.07 million shares of HES stocks, with the value of $1.7 billion after the purchase of an additional 111,975 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Dodge & Cox also increased their stake in HES shares changed 0.09% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 14.76 million shares of company, all valued at $834.69 million after the acquisition of additional 13,466 shares during the last quarter.

SSgA Funds Management, Inc. acquired a new position in Hess Corporation during the first quarter, with the value of $763.06 million, and BlackRock Fund Advisors increased their stake in the company’s shares by 1.92% in the first quarter, now owning 244,832 shares valued at $736.99 million after the acquisition of the additional 13.03 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strau increased their position by 9.78% during the first quarter, now owning 9.48 million HES shares, now holding the value of $536.18 million in HES with the purchase of the additional 1,038,901 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 89.50% of HES shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.