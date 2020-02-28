Is Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (OBCI) a great play right now?

On Thursday, shares of Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) marked $5.19 per share versus a previous $3.77 closing price. With having a 37.67% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. OBCI showed a rise of 56.80% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $2.90 – $5.44 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 52.36% in the period of the last 200 days.

The present dividend yield for OBCI owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 14.17. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -5.30%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (OBCI) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 9.60% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.80 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while OBCI is currently recording an average of 139.76K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 11.52%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 23.87%with 50.43% of gain in the last seven days.

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (OBCI) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Consumer Goods sector. If you wish to compare OBCI shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 17.84 for Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc., while the value can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.29 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 10.50%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 60.30%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 4.20% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in OBCI in the recent period. That is how Essex Investment Management Co. L now has an increase position in OBCI by 3.74% in the first quarter, owning 146567 shares of OBCI stocks, with the value of $567214 after the purchase of an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Renaissance Technologies LLC also increased their stake in OBCI shares changed 5.08% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 61574 shares of company, all valued at $238291 after the acquisition of additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter.

Hikari Tsushin, Inc. acquired a new position in Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $183496, and The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 0.00% in the first quarter, now owning 0 shares valued at $170326 after the acquisition of the additional 44012 shares during the last quarter. In the end, Geode Capital Management LLC increased their position by 0.00% during the first quarter, now owning 26292 OBCI shares, now holding the value of $101750 in OBCI with the purchase of the additional 0 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 4.20% of OBCI shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.