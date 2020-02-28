Where Does Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) Stock Can Go From Here?

On Thursday, shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) marked $187.56 per share versus a previous $189.58 closing price. With having a -1.07% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Palo Alto Networks, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. PANW showed a fall of -18.89% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $187.52 – $260.63 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -15.35% in the period of the last 200 days.

RBC Capital Mkts equity researchers changed the status of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE: PANW) shares from “Outperform” to a “Sector Perform” rating in the report published on February 25th, 2020. Other analysts, including Raymond James, also published their reports on PANW shares. Raymond James repeated the rating from the previous report, marking PANW under “Mkt Perform” rating, in the report published on February 25th, 2020. Additionally, PANW shares got another “Neutral” rating from JP Morgan, setting a target price of $236 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in February 25th, 2020. On the other hand, Deutsche Bank Downgrade the “Hold” rating for PANW shares, as published in the report on February 25th, 2020. BMO Capital Markets seems to be going bullish on the price of PANW shares, based on the price prediction for PANW, indicating that the shares will jump from $248 to $220, giving the shares “Market Perform” rating based on their report from February 25th, 2020. Another “Outperform” rating came from First Analysis Sec, providing a prediction for $220 price target according to the report published in January 14th, 2020.

The present dividend yield for PANW owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Palo Alto Networks, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 21.30. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 17.70%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -7.30% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.80 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while PANW is currently recording an average of 1.16M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 2.55%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 5.13%with -24.72% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $265.23, indicating growth from the present price of $187.56, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in PANW or pass.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Technology sector. If you wish to compare PANW shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for Palo Alto Networks, Inc., while the value 30.13 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -1.08 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 35.00%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 2.10%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 83.50% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in PANW in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in PANW by 2.59% in the first quarter, owning 8.72 million shares of PANW stocks, with the value of $2.05 billion after the purchase of an additional 220,445 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, BlackRock Fund Advisors also increased their stake in PANW shares changed 0.73% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 4.46 million shares of company, all valued at $1.05 billion after the acquisition of additional 32,325 shares during the last quarter.

SSgA Funds Management, Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $483.73 million, and Columbia Management Investment Ad increased their stake in the company’s shares by 2.93% in the first quarter, now owning 55,336 shares valued at $456.58 million after the acquisition of the additional 1.94 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC increased their position by 0.52% during the first quarter, now owning 1.66 million PANW shares, now holding the value of $389.36 million in PANW with the purchase of the additional 108,470 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 83.50% of PANW shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.