Let’s Take a Fresh Look at Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI)

On Monday, shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) marked $3.46 per share versus a previous $3.42 closing price. With having a 1.17% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Pitney Bowes Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. PBI showed a fall of -14.14% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $2.96 – $7.28 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -17.91% in the period of the last 200 days.

Northcoast equity researchers changed the status of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) shares from “Buy” to a “Neutral” rating in the report published on February 6th, 2019. Other analysts, including Maxim Group, also published their reports on PBI shares. Maxim Group repeated the rating from the previous report, marking PBI under “Buy” rating, in the report published on June 1st, 2018. Additionally, PBI shares got another “Buy” rating from Sidoti. On the other hand, Loop Capital Initiated the “Hold” rating for PBI shares, as published in the report on July 28th, 2017. Sidoti seems to be going bullish on the price of PBI shares, based on the price prediction for PBI. Another “Buy” rating came from Ladenburg Thalmann, providing a prediction for price target according to the report published in June 15th, 2015.

The present dividend yield for PBI owners is set at 0.06, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Pitney Bowes Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 7.44. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -3.00%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 172.80% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while PBI is currently recording an average of 2.91M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 6.48%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 10.58%with -4.95% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $5.25, indicating growth from the present price of $3.46, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in PBI or pass.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Consumer Goods sector. If you wish to compare PBI shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 14.98 for Pitney Bowes Inc., while the value 4.35 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.23 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of -70.50%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.40%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 81.10% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in PBI in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in PBI by 31.67% in the first quarter, owning 17.93 million shares of PBI stocks, with the value of $67.06 million after the purchase of an additional 4,313,041 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, LSV Asset Management also increased their stake in PBI shares changed 2.38% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 5.79 million shares of company, all valued at $21.64 million after the acquisition of additional 134,400 shares during the last quarter.

SSgA Funds Management, Inc. acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $20.95 million, and Miller Value Partners LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 24.65% in the first quarter, now owning 1,022,250 shares valued at $19.34 million after the acquisition of the additional 5.17 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Jacobs Levy Equity Management, In increased their position by 3.20% during the first quarter, now owning 3.48 million PBI shares, now holding the value of $13 million in PBI with the purchase of the additional 2,813,284 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 81.10% of PBI shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.