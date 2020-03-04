Are Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX) Shares Headed For A Pullback?

On Tuesday, shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) marked $4.12 per share versus a previous $4.29 closing price. With having a -3.96% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Himax Technologies, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. HIMX showed a rise of 54.89% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $1.70 – $5.10 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 38.92% in the period of the last 200 days.

Lake Street equity researchers changed the status of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) shares from “Hold” to a “Buy” rating in the report published on January 31st, 2020. Other analysts, including Credit Suisse, also published their reports on HIMX shares. Credit Suisse repeated the rating from the previous report, marking HIMX under “Neutral” rating, in the report published on January 6th, 2020. Additionally, HIMX shares got another “Underperform” rating from Credit Suisse. On July 12th, 2019, ROTH Capital Downgrade an Neutral rating and increased its price target from $5 to $3.50. On the other hand, ROTH Capital Upgrade the “Buy” rating for HIMX shares, as published in the report on May 30th, 2019. Lake Street seems to be going bullish on the price of HIMX shares, based on the price prediction for HIMX, indicating that the shares will jump from $7 to $4, giving the shares “Hold” rating based on their report from January 25th, 2019. Another “Neutral” rating came from ROTH Capital.

The present dividend yield for HIMX owners is set at 0.08, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -8.40%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -3.10% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while HIMX is currently recording an average of 1.74M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 6.86%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 8.18%with -9.45% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $5.21, indicating growth from the present price of $4.12, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in HIMX or pass.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX) is based in the Taiwan and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Technology sector. If you wish to compare HIMX shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for Himax Technologies, Inc., while the value 13.51 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -0.16 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of -469.40%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 12.30%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 8.70% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in HIMX in the recent period. That is how Yiheng Capital LLC now has an increase position in HIMX by 0.00% in the first quarter, owning 3.77 million shares of HIMX stocks, with the value of $15.08 million after the purchase of an additional 0 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Renaissance Technologies LLC also increased their stake in HIMX shares changed 116.05% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 1.75 million shares of company, all valued at $7.02 million after the acquisition of additional 942,163 shares during the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Himax Technologies, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $6.16 million, and Fidelity Management & Research Co increased their stake in the company’s shares by 94,890,100.00% in the first quarter, now owning 948,901 shares valued at $3.8 million after the acquisition of the additional 948902 shares during the last quarter. In the end, Creative Planning, Inc. increased their position by — during the first quarter, now owning 664094 HIMX shares, now holding the value of $2.66 million in HIMX with the purchase of the additional 2,000 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 8.70% of HIMX shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.