Do Analysts Recommend You Should Buy Alcoa Corporation (AA) Stock?

On Tuesday, shares of Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) marked $12.94 per share versus a previous $13.73 closing price. With having a -5.75% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Alcoa Corporation, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. AA showed a fall of -39.84% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $12.83 – $29.97 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -35.89% in the period of the last 200 days.

Deutsche Bank equity researchers changed the status of Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) shares from “Hold” to a “Buy” rating in the report published on January 17th, 2020. Other analysts, including BMO Capital Markets, also published their reports on AA shares. BMO Capital Markets repeated the rating from the previous report, marking AA under “Market Perform” rating, in the report published on December 17th, 2019. Additionally, AA shares got another “Underperform” rating from BofA/Merrill, setting a target price of $21 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in November 13th, 2019. On November 12th, 2019, B. Riley FBR Reiterated an Buy rating and increased its price target from $26 to $28. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Resumed the “Equal-Weight” rating for AA shares, as published in the report on November 7th, 2019. Gabelli & Co seems to be going bullish on the price of AA shares, based on the price prediction for AA. Another “Buy” rating came from B. Riley FBR, providing a prediction for price target according to the report published in September 26th, 2019.

The present dividend yield for AA owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Alcoa Corporation, the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 7.80. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -27.20%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Alcoa Corporation (AA) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -24.10% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while AA is currently recording an average of 5.56M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 4.75%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 7.77%with -10.76% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $22.86, indicating growth from the present price of $12.94, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in AA or pass.

Alcoa Corporation (AA) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Basic Materials sector. If you wish to compare AA shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for Alcoa Corporation, while the value 29.41 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -6.06 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of -559.70%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.50%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 92.40% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in AA in the recent period. That is how Capital Research & Management Co. now has an increase position in AA by 0.00% in the first quarter, owning 19.45 million shares of AA stocks, with the value of $271.36 million after the purchase of an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Renaissance Technologies LLC also increased their stake in AA shares changed 50.08% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 9.72 million shares of company, all valued at $135.66 million after the acquisition of additional 3,244,822 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Fund Advisors acquired a new position in Alcoa Corporation during the first quarter, with the value of $118.65 million, and Orbis Investment Management Ltd. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 25.96% in the first quarter, now owning 1,636,991 shares valued at $110.8 million after the acquisition of the additional 7.94 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased their position by 30.05% during the first quarter, now owning 7.49 million AA shares, now holding the value of $104.48 million in AA with the purchase of the additional 754,009 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 92.40% of AA shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.