Here’s The Case for and Against Noodles & Company (NDLS)

On Tuesday, shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) marked $7.74 per share versus a previous $7.88 closing price. With having a -1.78% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Noodles & Company, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. NDLS showed a rise of 39.71% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $4.45 – $9.06 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 17.94% in the period of the last 200 days.

Maxim Group equity researchers changed the status of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) shares to a “Buy” rating in the report published on February 14th, 2020. Other analysts, including Jefferies, also published their reports on NDLS shares. Jefferies repeated the rating from the previous report, marking NDLS under “Buy” rating, in the report published on February 22nd, 2019. Additionally, NDLS shares got another “Outperform” rating from RBC Capital Mkts. On the other hand, SunTrust Upgrade the “Buy” rating for NDLS shares, as published in the report on October 16th, 2018. Wedbush seems to be going bullish on the price of NDLS shares, based on the price prediction for NDLS, indicating that the shares will jump from $11 to $7, giving the shares “Neutral” rating based on their report from August 5th, 2016. Another “Hold” rating came from Jefferies.

The present dividend yield for NDLS owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Noodles & Company, the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 27.16. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 0.60%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Noodles & Company (NDLS) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 3.40% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.30 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while NDLS is currently recording an average of 409.18K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 6.19%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 9.69%with -5.72% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $9.80, indicating growth from the present price of $7.74, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in NDLS or pass.

Noodles & Company (NDLS) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Services sector. If you wish to compare NDLS shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 221.14 for Noodles & Company, while the value 24.34 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.04 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 118.10%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.50%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 95.60% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in NDLS in the recent period. That is how Mill Road Capital Management LLC now has an increase position in NDLS by 0.00% in the first quarter, owning 4.8 million shares of NDLS stocks, with the value of $34.3 million after the purchase of an additional 0 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Woodson Capital Management LP also increased their stake in NDLS shares changed 5.56% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 3.35 million shares of company, all valued at $23.92 million after the acquisition of additional 176,551 shares during the last quarter.

Tenzing Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Noodles & Company during the first quarter, with the value of $13.74 million, and Isomer Partners LP increased their stake in the company’s shares by 2.94% in the first quarter, now owning 50,000 shares valued at $12.5 million after the acquisition of the additional 1.75 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Cooper Creek Partners Management increased their position by 4.03% during the first quarter, now owning 1.57 million NDLS shares, now holding the value of $11.22 million in NDLS with the purchase of the additional 787,859 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 95.60% of NDLS shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.