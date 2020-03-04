Let’s Take a Fresh Look at Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV)

On Tuesday, shares of Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) marked $2.68 per share versus a previous $2.78 closing price. With having a -3.60% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Grupo Supervielle S.A., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. SUPV showed a fall of -27.17% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $2.25 – $9.03 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -37.51% in the period of the last 200 days.

Citigroup equity researchers changed the status of Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) shares from “Neutral” to a “Sell” rating in the report published on September 19th, 2019. Other analysts, including BofA/Merrill, also published their reports on SUPV shares. BofA/Merrill repeated the rating from the previous report, marking SUPV under “Underperform” rating, in the report published on September 19th, 2019. Additionally, SUPV shares got another “Underweight” rating from Morgan Stanley. On the other hand, BofA/Merrill Downgrade the “Underperform” rating for SUPV shares, as published in the report on February 21st, 2019. Citigroup seems to be going bullish on the price of SUPV shares, based on the price prediction for SUPV. Another “Neutral” rating came from BofA/Merrill.

The present dividend yield for SUPV owners is set at 0.03, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 31.10%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 21.60% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while SUPV is currently recording an average of 1.08M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 6.92%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 7.80%with -4.29% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $2.95, indicating growth from the present price of $2.68, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in SUPV or pass.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) is based in the Argentina and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Financial sector. If you wish to compare SUPV shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 3.57 for Grupo Supervielle S.A., while the value 3.19 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.75 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 65.80%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 17.55%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 16.60% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in SUPV in the recent period. That is how Kora Management LP now has an increase position in SUPV by 0.00% in the first quarter, owning 2.39 million shares of SUPV stocks, with the value of $6.92 million after the purchase of an additional 0 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Deutsche Bank SA Banco Alem�o also increased their stake in SUPV shares changed 0.00% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 990000 shares of company, all valued at $2.86 million after the acquisition of additional 0 shares during the last quarter.

DWS Investment Management America acquired a new position in Grupo Supervielle S.A. during the first quarter, with the value of $2.09 million, and BlackRock Fund Advisors increased their stake in the company’s shares by 8.55% in the first quarter, now owning 49,211 shares valued at $1.81 million after the acquisition of the additional 624777 shares during the last quarter. In the end, Moneda SA Administradora General increased their position by 57.59% during the first quarter, now owning 537267 SUPV shares, now holding the value of $1.55 million in SUPV with the purchase of the additional 537,267 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 16.60% of SUPV shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.