The Majority of Analysts Are Still Bullish on 111, Inc. (YI)

On Monday, shares of 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) marked $6.78 per share versus a previous $6.51 closing price. With having a 4.15% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of 111, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. YI showed a rise of 0.74% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $2.29 – $9.20 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 25.74% in the period of the last 200 days.

The present dividend yield for YI owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 123.20%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of 111, Inc. (YI) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -43.50% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while YI is currently recording an average of 267.54K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 9.49%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 9.15%with 2.73% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $84.26, indicating growth from the present price of $6.78, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in YI or pass.

111, Inc. (YI) is based in the China and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Services sector. If you wish to compare YI shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for 111, Inc., while the value can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -0.81 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of -51.40%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at , which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 4.70% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in YI in the recent period. That is how Totem Point Management LLC now has an increase position in YI by 12.87% in the first quarter, owning 734151 shares of YI stocks, with the value of $4.07 million after the purchase of an additional 83,737 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Invus Public Equities Advisors LL also increased their stake in YI shares changed 0.00% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 650000 shares of company, all valued at $3.61 million after the acquisition of additional 0 shares during the last quarter.

Shanghai Greenwoods Asset Managem acquired a new position in 111, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $2.79 million, and RiverRock European Capital Partne increased their stake in the company’s shares by — in the first quarter, now owning 31,000 shares valued at $172050 after the acquisition of the additional 31000 shares during the last quarter. In the end, RBC Capital Markets LLC increased their position by — during the first quarter, now owning 7725 YI shares, now holding the value of $42874 in YI with the purchase of the additional 0 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 4.70% of YI shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.