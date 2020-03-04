The Majority of Analysts Are Still Bullish on Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP)

On Tuesday, shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) marked $20.03 per share versus a previous $20.88 closing price. With having a -4.07% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Crestwood Equity Partners LP, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. CEQP showed a fall of -35.01% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $19.51 – $40.00 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -40.22% in the period of the last 200 days.

Barclays equity researchers changed the status of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP) shares from “Equal Weight” to a “Overweight” rating in the report published on January 14th, 2020. Other analysts, including Raymond James, also published their reports on CEQP shares. Raymond James repeated the rating from the previous report, marking CEQP under “Strong Buy” rating, in the report published on October 23rd, 2019. Additionally, CEQP shares got another “Outperform” rating from RBC Capital Mkts, setting a target price of $44 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in August 23rd, 2019. On July 31st, 2019, Stifel Upgrade an Buy rating and increased its price target from $37 to $46. On the other hand, Wells Fargo Upgrade the “Outperform” rating for CEQP shares, as published in the report on March 19th, 2019. Goldman seems to be going bullish on the price of CEQP shares, based on the price prediction for CEQP. Another “Market Perform” rating came from Wells Fargo.

The present dividend yield for CEQP owners is set at 0.12, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 9.30%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 17.10% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while CEQP is currently recording an average of 491.88K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 5.19%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 8.40%with -16.54% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $38.50, indicating growth from the present price of $20.03, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in CEQP or pass.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Basic Materials sector. If you wish to compare CEQP shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 7.39 for Crestwood Equity Partners LP, while the value 13.34 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 2.71 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of -59.40%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 2.50%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 74.80% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in CEQP in the recent period. That is how Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC now has an increase position in CEQP by 11.87% in the first quarter, owning 2.22 million shares of CEQP stocks, with the value of $64.38 million after the purchase of an additional 235,959 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Brookfield Public Securities Grou also increased their stake in CEQP shares changed 49.21% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 1.81 million shares of company, all valued at $52.43 million after the acquisition of additional 597,142 shares during the last quarter.

Cushing Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP during the first quarter, with the value of $48.63 million, and Global X Management Co. LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 120.19% in the first quarter, now owning 858,941 shares valued at $45.57 million after the acquisition of the additional 1.57 million shares during the last quarter. At the present, 74.80% of CEQP shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.