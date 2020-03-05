Do Analysts Recommend You Should Buy The AES Corporation (AES) Stock?

On Wednesday, shares of The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) marked $17.83 per share versus a previous $17.43 closing price. With having a 2.29% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of The AES Corporation, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. AES showed a fall of -10.40% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $14.60 – $21.23 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 1.43% in the period of the last 200 days.

BofA/Merrill equity researchers changed the status of The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) shares from “Underperform” to a “Neutral” rating in the report published on June 20th, 2019. Other analysts, including Argus, also published their reports on AES shares. Argus repeated the rating from the previous report, marking AES under “Buy” rating, in the report published on May 22nd, 2019. Additionally, AES shares got another “Underperform” rating from BofA/Merrill. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Resumed the “Equal-Weight” rating for AES shares, as published in the report on April 27th, 2018. BofA/Merrill seems to be going bullish on the price of AES shares, based on the price prediction for AES. Another “Neutral” rating came from BofA/Merrill.

The present dividend yield for AES owners is set at 0.03, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -7.30%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of The AES Corporation (AES) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 9.60% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while AES is currently recording an average of 4.55M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 2.99%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 6.99%with -4.60% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $20.67, indicating growth from the present price of $17.83, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in AES or pass.

The AES Corporation (AES) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Utilities sector. If you wish to compare AES shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 22.89 for The AES Corporation, while the value 11.36 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.78 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of -70.60%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.30%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 98.10% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in AES in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in AES by 0.21% in the first quarter, owning 87.72 million shares of AES stocks, with the value of $1.74 billion after the purchase of an additional 180,533 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Capital Research & Management Co. also increased their stake in AES shares changed 69.79% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 73.25 million shares of company, all valued at $1.45 billion after the acquisition of additional 30,109,393 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia Management Investment Ad acquired a new position in The AES Corporation during the first quarter, with the value of $476.73 million, and Fidelity Management & Research Co increased their stake in the company’s shares by 52.57% in the first quarter, now owning 7,808,820 shares valued at $450.09 million after the acquisition of the additional 22.66 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased their position by 7.88% during the first quarter, now owning 13.56 million AES shares, now holding the value of $269.26 million in AES with the purchase of the additional 2,866,806 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 98.10% of AES shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.