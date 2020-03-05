Here’s The Case for and Against Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP)

On Wednesday, shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) marked $14.07 per share versus a previous $14.05 closing price. With having a 0.14% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Plains GP Holdings, L.P., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. PAGP showed a fall of -25.75% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $12.91 – $25.82 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -31.75% in the period of the last 200 days.

Goldman equity researchers changed the status of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE: PAGP) shares from “Neutral” to a “Buy” rating in the report published on February 6th, 2020. Other analysts, including Barclays, also published their reports on PAGP shares. Barclays repeated the rating from the previous report, marking PAGP under “Overweight” rating, in the report published on January 14th, 2020. Additionally, PAGP shares got another “Equal-Weight” rating from Morgan Stanley, setting a target price of $19 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in January 6th, 2020. On the other hand, Robert W. Baird Upgrade the “Outperform” rating for PAGP shares, as published in the report on December 2nd, 2019. Wolfe Research seems to be going bullish on the price of PAGP shares, based on the price prediction for PAGP. Another “Buy” rating came from Goldman.

The present dividend yield for PAGP owners is set at 0.1, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Plains GP Holdings, L.P., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 1.61. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 4.20%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 15.90% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while PAGP is currently recording an average of 2.93M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 4.21%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 7.02%with -1.61% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $23.37, indicating growth from the present price of $14.07, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in PAGP or pass.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Basic Materials sector. If you wish to compare PAGP shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 7.02 for Plains GP Holdings, L.P., while the value 8.00 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 2.00 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of -7.70%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 1.10%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 89.00% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in PAGP in the recent period. That is how Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC now has an increase position in PAGP by 4.95% in the first quarter, owning 12.71 million shares of PAGP stocks, with the value of $211.59 million after the purchase of an additional 599,056 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC also increased their stake in PAGP shares changed 8.73% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 9.97 million shares of company, all valued at $165.94 million after the acquisition of additional 799,859 shares during the last quarter.

Energy Income Partners LLC acquired a new position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. during the first quarter, with the value of $123.67 million, and Massachusetts Financial Services increased their stake in the company’s shares by 25.23% in the first quarter, now owning 1,413,676 shares valued at $116.83 million after the acquisition of the additional 7.02 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, ClearBridge Investments LLC increased their position by 16.03% during the first quarter, now owning 6.35 million PAGP shares, now holding the value of $105.74 million in PAGP with the purchase of the additional 1,134,680 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 89.00% of PAGP shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.