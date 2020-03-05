The Majority of Analysts Are Still Bullish on SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG)

On Wednesday, shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) marked $135.71 per share versus a previous $128.66 closing price. With having a 5.48% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. SEDG showed a rise of 42.72% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $36.28 – $143.73 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 63.44% in the period of the last 200 days.

Needham equity researchers changed the status of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) shares to a “Buy” rating in the report published on February 20th, 2020. Other analysts, including Northland Capital, also published their reports on SEDG shares. Northland Capital repeated the rating from the previous report, marking SEDG under “Market Perform” rating, in the report published on January 27th, 2020. Additionally, SEDG shares got another “Buy” rating from Needham, setting a target price of $102 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in December 2nd, 2019. On the other hand, UBS Downgrade the “Neutral” rating for SEDG shares, as published in the report on August 22nd, 2019. Cascend Securities seems to be going bullish on the price of SEDG shares, based on the price prediction for SEDG, indicating that the shares will jump from $65 to $75, giving the shares “Buy” rating based on their report from June 27th, 2019. Another “Outperform” rating came from Northland Capital, providing a prediction for $75 price target according to the report published in June 26th, 2019.

The present dividend yield for SEDG owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 35.74. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 58.60%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 20.60% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while SEDG is currently recording an average of 1.42M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 6.07%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 7.14%with 2.49% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $124.83, indicating growth from the present price of $135.71, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in SEDG or pass.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) is based in the Israel and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Technology sector. If you wish to compare SEDG shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 46.83 for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., while the value 23.44 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 2.90 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 9.80%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 2.80%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 86.20% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in SEDG in the recent period. That is how Swedbank Robur Fonder AB now has an increase position in SEDG by 19.21% in the first quarter, owning 2.48 million shares of SEDG stocks, with the value of $242.72 million after the purchase of an additional 399,740 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, NNIP Advisors BV also increased their stake in SEDG shares changed 20.25% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 2 million shares of company, all valued at $195.36 million after the acquisition of additional 336,197 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Management & Research Co acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $176.16 million, and Norges Bank Investment Management increased their stake in the company’s shares by 90.92% in the first quarter, now owning 763,406 shares valued at $156.87 million after the acquisition of the additional 1.6 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Ion Asset Management increased their position by 14.26% during the first quarter, now owning 1.6 million SEDG shares, now holding the value of $156.76 million in SEDG with the purchase of the additional 201,133 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 86.20% of SEDG shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.