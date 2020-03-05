The Majority of Analysts Are Still Bullish on Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)

On Wednesday, shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) marked $137.71 per share versus a previous $134.35 closing price. With having a 2.50% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. SWK showed a fall of -16.91% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $126.37 – $173.67 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -7.82% in the period of the last 200 days.

Citigroup equity researchers changed the status of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE: SWK) shares to a “Buy” rating in the report published on February 19th, 2020. Other analysts, including UBS, also published their reports on SWK shares. UBS repeated the rating from the previous report, marking SWK under “Buy” rating, in the report published on December 12th, 2019. Additionally, SWK shares got another “Buy” rating from BofA/Merrill, setting a target price of $182 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in November 14th, 2019. On September 18th, 2019, KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgrade an Overweight rating and increased its price target to $160. On the other hand, Gabelli & Co Downgrade the “Hold” rating for SWK shares, as published in the report on July 24th, 2019. BofA/Merrill seems to be going bullish on the price of SWK shares, based on the price prediction for SWK, indicating that the shares will jump to $140, giving the shares “Underperform” rating based on their report from June 21st, 2019. Another “Buy” rating came from Longbow, providing a prediction for $140 price target according to the report published in March 22nd, 2019.

The present dividend yield for SWK owners is set at 0.02, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 29.59. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 2.20%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 12.80% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while SWK is currently recording an average of 1.29M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.41%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 6.85%with -3.16% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $183.25, indicating growth from the present price of $137.71, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in SWK or pass.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Industrial Goods sector. If you wish to compare SWK shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 21.63 for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., while the value 13.98 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 6.37 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 19.60%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.30%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 89.80% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in SWK in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in SWK by 0.86% in the first quarter, owning 12.47 million shares of SWK stocks, with the value of $1.99 billion after the purchase of an additional 106,683 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. also increased their stake in SWK shares changed 1.81% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 7.21 million shares of company, all valued at $1.15 billion after the acquisition of additional 128,042 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Fund Advisors acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $1.13 billion, and Capital Research & Management Co. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 0.02% in the first quarter, now owning 1,687 shares valued at $1.1 billion after the acquisition of the additional 6.88 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Wells Fargo Bank, NA increased their position by 107.85% during the first quarter, now owning 3.89 million SWK shares, now holding the value of $619.8 million in SWK with the purchase of the additional 46,646 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 89.80% of SWK shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.