Digging Up the Details on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM)

On Thursday, shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) marked $28.41 per share versus a previous $29.26 closing price. With having a -2.90% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. SQM showed a rise of 6.44% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $22.71 – $41.04 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 1.01% in the period of the last 200 days.

HSBC Securities equity researchers changed the status of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) shares from “Hold” to a “Reduce” rating in the report published on January 22nd, 2020. Other analysts, including JP Morgan, also published their reports on SQM shares. JP Morgan repeated the rating from the previous report, marking SQM under “Underweight” rating, in the report published on August 22nd, 2019. Additionally, SQM shares got another “Equal-Weight” rating from Morgan Stanley. On the other hand, BofA/Merrill Downgrade the “Neutral” rating for SQM shares, as published in the report on March 8th, 2019. Citigroup seems to be going bullish on the price of SQM shares, based on the price prediction for SQM. Another “Neutral” rating came from JP Morgan.

The present dividend yield for SQM owners is set at 0.04, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -12.90%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 15.30% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.80 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while SQM is currently recording an average of 1.02M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 4.46%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 5.93%with 2.64% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $28.58, indicating growth from the present price of $28.41, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in SQM or pass.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) is based in the Chile and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Basic Materials sector. If you wish to compare SQM shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 23.38 for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A., while the value 23.21 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 1.22 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 2.80%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 72.40%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 28.20% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in SQM in the recent period. That is how Global X Management Co. LLC now has an increase position in SQM by 56.80% in the first quarter, owning 2.46 million shares of SQM stocks, with the value of $69.08 million after the purchase of an additional 890,462 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, EARNEST Partners LLC also increased their stake in SQM shares changed 5.55% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 2.27 million shares of company, all valued at $63.91 million after the acquisition of additional 119,576 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Asset Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. during the first quarter, with the value of $55.45 million, and ClearBridge Investments LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 4.11% in the first quarter, now owning 64,495 shares valued at $45.87 million after the acquisition of the additional 1.63 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Macquarie Investment Management B increased their position by 14.45% during the first quarter, now owning 1.28 million SQM shares, now holding the value of $36.09 million in SQM with the purchase of the additional 2,024 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 28.20% of SQM shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.