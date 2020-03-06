Do Analysts Recommend You Should Buy Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY) Stock?

On Thursday, shares of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) marked $19.18 per share versus a previous $23.22 closing price. With having a -17.40% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. CY showed a fall of -17.79% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $14.42 – $23.55 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -15.76% in the period of the last 200 days.

Cowen equity researchers changed the status of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: CY) shares from “Outperform” to a “Market Perform” rating in the report published on November 15th, 2019. Other analysts, including Mizuho, also published their reports on CY shares. Mizuho repeated the rating from the previous report, marking CY under “Neutral” rating, in the report published on June 4th, 2019. Additionally, CY shares got another “Equal-Weight” rating from Morgan Stanley. On April 26th, 2019, Craig Hallum Reiterated an Buy rating and increased its price target from $18 to $20. On the other hand, Craig Hallum Reiterated the “Buy” rating for CY shares, as published in the report on February 1st, 2019. Craig Hallum seems to be going bullish on the price of CY shares, based on the price prediction for CY, indicating that the shares will jump from $25 to $20, giving the shares “Buy” rating based on their report from October 26th, 2018. Another “Outperform” rating came from Cowen, providing a prediction for $20 price target according to the report published in October 23rd, 2018.

The present dividend yield for CY owners is set at 0.02, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 25.85. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -7.40%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 1.90% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while CY is currently recording an average of 5.23M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 1.79%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 6.12%with -16.79% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $23.73, indicating growth from the present price of $19.18, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in CY or pass.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Technology sector. If you wish to compare CY shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 186.21 for Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, while the value 13.87 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.10 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of -89.00%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.60%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 81.60% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in CY in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in CY by 1.54% in the first quarter, owning 35.71 million shares of CY stocks, with the value of $833.09 million after the purchase of an additional 542,065 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, BlackRock Fund Advisors also increased their stake in CY shares changed 1.41% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 31.46 million shares of company, all valued at $734.04 million after the acquisition of additional 438,514 shares during the last quarter.

Barclays Bank Plc acquired a new position in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation during the first quarter, with the value of $312.6 million, and SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 1.98% in the first quarter, now owning 184,175 shares valued at $221.12 million after the acquisition of the additional 9.48 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Carlson Capital LP increased their position by 0.17% during the first quarter, now owning 9.09 million CY shares, now holding the value of $211.95 million in CY with the purchase of the additional 1,610,000 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 81.60% of CY shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.