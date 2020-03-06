Do Analysts Recommend You Should Buy Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Stock?

On Thursday, shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) marked $11.78 per share versus a previous $12.65 closing price. With having a -6.88% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. HBAN showed a fall of -21.88% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $11.91 – $15.63 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -15.77% in the period of the last 200 days.

BofA/Merrill equity researchers changed the status of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) shares from “Neutral” to a “Buy” rating in the report published on February 26th, 2020. Other analysts, including BMO Capital Markets, also published their reports on HBAN shares. BMO Capital Markets repeated the rating from the previous report, marking HBAN under “Market Perform” rating, in the report published on January 31st, 2020. Additionally, HBAN shares got another “Hold” rating from Deutsche Bank. On December 13th, 2019, UBS Downgrade an Neutral rating and increased its price target to $15.50. On the other hand, BofA/Merrill Downgrade the “Neutral” rating for HBAN shares, as published in the report on October 25th, 2019. DA Davidson seems to be going bullish on the price of HBAN shares, based on the price prediction for HBAN. Another “Underperform” rating came from Macquarie.

The present dividend yield for HBAN owners is set at 0.05, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Huntington Bancshares Incorporated, the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 13.90. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -4.30%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 12.70% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while HBAN is currently recording an average of 10.65M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.15%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 6.07%with -4.62% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $15.26, indicating growth from the present price of $11.78, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in HBAN or pass.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Financial sector. If you wish to compare HBAN shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 9.30 for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated, while the value 8.65 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 1.27 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 6.10%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.90%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 77.70% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in HBAN in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in HBAN by 0.15% in the first quarter, owning 117.92 million shares of HBAN stocks, with the value of $1.6 billion after the purchase of an additional 172,724 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, BlackRock Fund Advisors also increased their stake in HBAN shares changed 1.06% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 67.85 million shares of company, all valued at $920.68 million after the acquisition of additional 710,148 shares during the last quarter.

SSgA Funds Management, Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated during the first quarter, with the value of $701.1 million, and JPMorgan Investment Management, I increased their stake in the company’s shares by 2.45% in the first quarter, now owning 735,711 shares valued at $417.67 million after the acquisition of the additional 30.78 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Boston Partners Global Investors, increased their position by 3.65% during the first quarter, now owning 28.99 million HBAN shares, now holding the value of $393.37 million in HBAN with the purchase of the additional 328,134 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 77.70% of HBAN shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.