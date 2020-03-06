Do Analysts Recommend You Should Buy Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (TGS) Stock?

On Thursday, shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) marked $6.09 per share versus a previous $6.09 closing price. TGS showed a fall of -15.06% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $5.31 – $16.07 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -32.66% in the period of the last 200 days.

Morgan Stanley equity researchers changed the status of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE: TGS) shares from “Equal-Weight” to a “Underweight” rating in the report published on August 13th, 2019. Other analysts, including Morgan Stanley, also published their reports on TGS shares. Morgan Stanley repeated the rating from the previous report, marking TGS under “Equal-Weight” rating, in the report published on March 13th, 2018. Additionally, TGS shares got another “Overweight” rating from Morgan Stanley. On the other hand, RBC Capital Mkts Reiterated the “Sector Perform” rating for TGS shares, as published in the report on January 9th, 2013.

The present dividend yield for TGS owners is set at 0.68, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -26.70%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (TGS) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 27.70% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.60 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while TGS is currently recording an average of 543.32K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 4.53%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 5.89%with 10.53% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $7.45, indicating growth from the present price of $6.09, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in TGS or pass.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (TGS) is based in the Argentina and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Utilities sector. If you wish to compare TGS shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 3.98 for Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A., while the value 13.38 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 1.53 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 100.00%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 51.00%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 13.50% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in TGS in the recent period. That is how Oaktree Capital Management LP now has an increase position in TGS by 49.44% in the first quarter, owning 1.87 million shares of TGS stocks, with the value of $11.6 million after the purchase of an additional 620,237 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, VR Advisory Services also increased their stake in TGS shares changed 0.00% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 627864 shares of company, all valued at $3.89 million after the acquisition of additional 0 shares during the last quarter.

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. during the first quarter, with the value of $2.34 million, and Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co increased their stake in the company’s shares by 3,106.11% in the first quarter, now owning 358,041 shares valued at $2.29 million after the acquisition of the additional 369568 shares during the last quarter. In the end, Global X Management Co. LLC increased their position by 53.88% during the first quarter, now owning 347506 TGS shares, now holding the value of $2.15 million in TGS with the purchase of the additional 123,090 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 13.50% of TGS shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.