Selected Notes From Wall Street Analysts On VEON Ltd. (VEON)

On Thursday, shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) marked $2.02 per share versus a previous $2.04 closing price. With having a -0.98% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of VEON Ltd., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. VEON showed a fall of -20.16% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $1.85 – $3.28 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -21.17% in the period of the last 200 days.

JP Morgan equity researchers changed the status of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) shares from “Overweight” to a “Underweight” rating in the report published on February 14th, 2020. Other analysts, including Goldman, also published their reports on VEON shares. Goldman repeated the rating from the previous report, marking VEON under “Buy” rating, in the report published on July 11th, 2019. Additionally, VEON shares got another “Buy” rating from BofA/Merrill. On the other hand, Goldman Resumed the “Neutral” rating for VEON shares, as published in the report on October 12th, 2018. HSBC Securities seems to be going bullish on the price of VEON shares, based on the price prediction for VEON. Another “Buy” rating came from Goldman.

The present dividend yield for VEON owners is set at 0.15, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with VEON Ltd., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 5.07. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 0.20%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of VEON Ltd. (VEON) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 23.90% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.40 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while VEON is currently recording an average of 6.51M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 4.44%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 7.08%with -5.16% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $3.42, indicating growth from the present price of $2.02, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in VEON or pass.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) is based in the Netherlands and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Technology sector. If you wish to compare VEON shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 5.67 for VEON Ltd., while the value 5.49 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.36 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 256.40%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 39.60%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 26.70% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in VEON in the recent period. That is how Prosperity Capital Management Ltd now has an increase position in VEON by 8.77% in the first quarter, owning 52.39 million shares of VEON stocks, with the value of $135.69 million after the purchase of an additional 4,223,461 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Exor Investments also increased their stake in VEON shares changed 4.31% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 40.41 million shares of company, all valued at $104.65 million after the acquisition of additional 1,670,991 shares during the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC acquired a new position in VEON Ltd. during the first quarter, with the value of $104.34 million, and BlackRock Investment Management increased their stake in the company’s shares by 51,629.61% in the first quarter, now owning 30,467,148 shares valued at $79.06 million after the acquisition of the additional 30.53 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, TT International increased their position by 39.37% during the first quarter, now owning 30.48 million VEON shares, now holding the value of $78.94 million in VEON with the purchase of the additional 3,196,035 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 26.70% of VEON shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.