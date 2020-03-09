Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI): What’s Inside the Story?

On Friday, shares of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) marked $3.00 per share versus a previous $3.25 closing price. With having a -7.69% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. KNDI showed a fall of -36.58% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $2.96 – $8.15 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -37.56% in the period of the last 200 days.

The present dividend yield for KNDI owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -16.60%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -1.70% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while KNDI is currently recording an average of 223.89K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 6.34%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 11.33%with -20.21% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $4.59, indicating growth from the present price of $3.00, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in KNDI or pass.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI) is based in the China and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Consumer Goods sector. If you wish to compare KNDI shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for Kandi Technologies Group, Inc., while the value can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -0.08 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 81.40%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 2.90%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 4.00% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in KNDI in the recent period. That is how Sculptor Capital LP now has an increase position in KNDI by 0.00% in the first quarter, owning 273200 shares of KNDI stocks, with the value of $1.09 million after the purchase of an additional 0 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC also increased their stake in KNDI shares changed 81.88% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 227867 shares of company, all valued at $906911 after the acquisition of additional 102,585 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $757398, and Parallax Volatility Advisers LP increased their stake in the company’s shares by 11.80% in the first quarter, now owning 19,774 shares valued at $745382 after the acquisition of the additional 187282 shares during the last quarter. In the end, CCM Partners LP increased their position by 0.00% during the first quarter, now owning 117500 KNDI shares, now holding the value of $467650 in KNDI with the purchase of the additional 0 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 4.00% of KNDI shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.