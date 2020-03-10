Taking an Updated Look at the Data ION Geophysical Corporation (IO)

On Monday, shares of ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) marked $2.02 per share versus a previous $2.77 closing price. With having a -27.08% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of ION Geophysical Corporation, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. IO showed a fall of -76.73% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $2.76 – $17.46 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -74.21% in the period of the last 200 days.

Evercore ISI equity researchers changed the status of ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) shares from “Outperform” to a “Underperform” rating in the report published on March 9th, 2020. Other analysts, including Oppenheimer, also published their reports on IO shares. Oppenheimer repeated the rating from the previous report, marking IO under “Perform” rating, in the report published on November 2nd, 2018. Additionally, IO shares got another “Buy” rating from Janney, setting a target price of $35 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in May 29th, 2018. On the other hand, Evercore ISI Upgrade the “Outperform” rating for IO shares, as published in the report on February 9th, 2018. Cowen seems to be going bullish on the price of IO shares, based on the price prediction for IO, indicating that the shares will jump from $3 to $0.40, giving the shares “Market Perform” rating based on their report from August 24th, 2015. Another “Equal Weight” rating came from Barclays, providing a prediction for $0.40 price target according to the report published in March 19th, 2014.

The present dividend yield for IO owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with ION Geophysical Corporation, the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 1.00. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -42.80%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 199.30% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while IO is currently recording an average of 167.98K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 13.92%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 24.11%with -44.66% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $11.00, indicating growth from the present price of $2.02, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in IO or pass.

ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Basic Materials sector. If you wish to compare IO shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for ION Geophysical Corporation, while the value can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -3.42 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 34.40%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 4.70%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 51.20% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in IO in the recent period. That is how Renaissance Technologies LLC now has an increase position in IO by 16.09% in the first quarter, owning 1.05 million shares of IO stocks, with the value of $6 million after the purchase of an additional 145,071 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis also increased their stake in IO shares changed 3.42% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 496623 shares of company, all valued at $2.85 million after the acquisition of additional 16,436 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Group, Inc. acquired a new position in ION Geophysical Corporation during the first quarter, with the value of $2.79 million, and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 0.43% in the first quarter, now owning 1,350 shares valued at $1.79 million after the acquisition of the additional 312324 shares during the last quarter. In the end, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased their position by 61.88% during the first quarter, now owning 193652 IO shares, now holding the value of $1.11 million in IO with the purchase of the additional 212 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 51.20% of IO shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.