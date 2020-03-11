Digging Through YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Fundamentals

On Tuesday, shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) marked $6.08 per share versus a previous $5.26 closing price. With having a 15.59% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of YPF Sociedad Anonima, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. YPF showed a fall of -47.50% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $5.25 – $18.73 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -47.47% in the period of the last 200 days.

JP Morgan equity researchers changed the status of YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) shares from “Overweight” to a “Neutral” rating in the report published on December 19th, 2019. Other analysts, including Goldman, also published their reports on YPF shares. Goldman repeated the rating from the previous report, marking YPF under “Sell” rating, in the report published on December 17th, 2019. Additionally, YPF shares got another “Outperform” rating from Credit Suisse. On the other hand, HSBC Securities Initiated the “Buy” rating for YPF shares, as published in the report on April 19th, 2018. Credit Suisse seems to be going bullish on the price of YPF shares, based on the price prediction for YPF. Another “Overweight” rating came from JP Morgan.

The present dividend yield for YPF owners is set at 0.02, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with YPF Sociedad Anonima, the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 5.00. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 48.90%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -1.50% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while YPF is currently recording an average of 2.08M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 5.71%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 11.09%with -24.94% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $12.62, indicating growth from the present price of $6.08, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in YPF or pass.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) is based in the Argentina and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Basic Materials sector. If you wish to compare YPF shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for YPF Sociedad Anonima, while the value 16.26 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -0.06 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 213.20%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 99.50%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 28.80% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in YPF in the recent period. That is how Brandes Investment Partners LP now has an increase position in YPF by 1.80% in the first quarter, owning 8.74 million shares of YPF stocks, with the value of $69.87 million after the purchase of an additional 154,615 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. also increased their stake in YPF shares changed 0.70% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 5.17 million shares of company, all valued at $41.33 million after the acquisition of additional 35,856 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Fund Advisors acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anonima during the first quarter, with the value of $38.76 million, and Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 0.00% in the first quarter, now owning 0 shares valued at $22.74 million after the acquisition of the additional 2.85 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Russell Investment Management LLC increased their position by 36.21% during the first quarter, now owning 2.38 million YPF shares, now holding the value of $19.01 million in YPF with the purchase of the additional 296,276 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 28.80% of YPF shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.