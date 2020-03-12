Analyzing Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (LOMA) From Top to Bottom,

On Wednesday, shares of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:LOMA) marked $4.89 per share versus a previous $4.94 closing price. With having a -1.01% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. LOMA showed a fall of -37.47% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $4.15 – $13.18 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -36.02% in the period of the last 200 days.

Morgan Stanley equity researchers changed the status of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: LOMA) shares from “Equal-Weight” to a “Underweight” rating in the report published on November 27th, 2019. Other analysts, including BofA/Merrill, also published their reports on LOMA shares. BofA/Merrill repeated the rating from the previous report, marking LOMA under “Neutral” rating, in the report published on August 14th, 2019. Additionally, LOMA shares got another “Equal-Weight” rating from Morgan Stanley. On the other hand, UBS Downgrade the “Sell” rating for LOMA shares, as published in the report on May 14th, 2018. Morgan Stanley seems to be going bullish on the price of LOMA shares, based on the price prediction for LOMA. Another “Buy” rating came from HSBC Securities.

The present dividend yield for LOMA owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -7.60%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (LOMA) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while LOMA is currently recording an average of 307.66K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 5.70%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 8.96%with -16.70% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $605.62, indicating growth from the present price of $4.89, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in LOMA or pass.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (LOMA) is based in the Argentina and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Industrial Goods sector. If you wish to compare LOMA shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 10.68 for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima, while the value 0.11 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.46 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 9577.10%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.53%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 35.87% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in LOMA in the recent period. That is how Capital Research & Management Co. now has an increase position in LOMA by 0.00% in the first quarter, owning 8.88 million shares of LOMA stocks, with the value of $51.51 million after the purchase of an additional 0 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Genesis Investment Management LLP also increased their stake in LOMA shares changed 1.38% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 2.9 million shares of company, all valued at $16.82 million after the acquisition of additional 39,405 shares during the last quarter.

International Value Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima during the first quarter, with the value of $12.74 million, and Dynamo Internacional Gest�o de Re increased their stake in the company’s shares by 98.74% in the first quarter, now owning 977,126 shares valued at $11.41 million after the acquisition of the additional 1.97 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Dynamo Administra��o de Recursos increased their position by — during the first quarter, now owning 1.95 million LOMA shares, now holding the value of $11.31 million in LOMA with the purchase of the additional 1,005,926 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 35.87% of LOMA shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.