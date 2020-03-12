Digging Up the Details on Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AGIO)

On Wednesday, shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) marked $40.87 per share versus a previous $45.72 closing price. With having a -10.61% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. AGIO showed a fall of -14.41% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $28.36 – $68.89 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -5.32% in the period of the last 200 days.

Barclays equity researchers changed the status of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO) shares to a “Equal Weight” rating in the report published on March 4th, 2020. Other analysts, including Cantor Fitzgerald, also published their reports on AGIO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald repeated the rating from the previous report, marking AGIO under “Overweight” rating, in the report published on November 26th, 2019. Additionally, AGIO shares got another “Buy” rating from Guggenheim, setting a target price of $55 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in September 23rd, 2019. On May 23rd, 2019, Goldman Resumed an Neutral rating and increased its price target to $55. On the other hand, SVB Leerink Upgrade the “Outperform” rating for AGIO shares, as published in the report on February 15th, 2019. Leerink Partners seems to be going bullish on the price of AGIO shares, based on the price prediction for AGIO. Another “Buy” rating came from Citigroup, providing a prediction for price target according to the report published in May 23rd, 2018.

The present dividend yield for AGIO owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 18.00%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AGIO) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -73.40% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.50 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while AGIO is currently recording an average of 692.10K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 6.38%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 8.91%with -15.61% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $64.27, indicating growth from the present price of $40.87, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in AGIO or pass.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AGIO) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Healthcare sector. If you wish to compare AGIO shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., while the value can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -6.87 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of -13.80%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 2.80%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in AGIO in the recent period. That is how Wellington Management Co. LLP now has an increase position in AGIO by 18.59% in the first quarter, owning 7.96 million shares of AGIO stocks, with the value of $378.02 million after the purchase of an additional 1,248,120 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, The Vanguard Group, Inc. also increased their stake in AGIO shares changed 17.03% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 5.57 million shares of company, all valued at $264.4 million after the acquisition of additional 810,423 shares during the last quarter.

Bellevue Asset Management AG acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $186.36 million, and BlackRock Fund Advisors increased their stake in the company’s shares by 14.39% in the first quarter, now owning 378,049 shares valued at $142.68 million after the acquisition of the additional 3.01 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. increased their position by 1.81% during the first quarter, now owning 2.82 million AGIO shares, now holding the value of $133.97 million in AGIO with the purchase of the additional 201,463 shares during the period of the last quarter.