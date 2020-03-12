Digging Up the Details on Ternium S.A. (TX)

On Wednesday, shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) marked $12.78 per share versus a previous $14.07 closing price. With having a -9.17% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Ternium S.A., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. TX showed a fall of -41.91% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $13.83 – $29.21 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -38.25% in the period of the last 200 days.

JP Morgan equity researchers changed the status of Ternium S.A. (NYSE: TX) shares from “Neutral” to a “Overweight” rating in the report published on February 20th, 2020. Other analysts, including UBS, also published their reports on TX shares. UBS repeated the rating from the previous report, marking TX under “Sell” rating, in the report published on January 27th, 2020. Additionally, TX shares got another “Sector Outperform” rating from Scotiabank. On the other hand, JP Morgan Downgrade the “Neutral” rating for TX shares, as published in the report on May 6th, 2019. Credit Suisse seems to be going bullish on the price of TX shares, based on the price prediction for TX. Another “Buy” rating came from Goldman.

The present dividend yield for TX owners is set at 0.09, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Ternium S.A., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 5.03. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -19.30%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Ternium S.A. (TX) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 10.90% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while TX is currently recording an average of 271.01K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 5.14%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 9.20%with -31.66% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $24.56, indicating growth from the present price of $12.78, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in TX or pass.

Ternium S.A. (TX) is based in the Luxembourg and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Basic Materials sector. If you wish to compare TX shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 2.89 for Ternium S.A., while the value 3.69 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 4.42 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 71.00%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.10%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 20.50% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in TX in the recent period. That is how Lazard Asset Management LLC now has an increase position in TX by 1.29% in the first quarter, owning 10.75 million shares of TX stocks, with the value of $190.31 million after the purchase of an additional 136,622 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Schroder Investment Management Lt also increased their stake in TX shares changed 1,546.42% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 3.76 million shares of company, all valued at $66.63 million after the acquisition of additional 3,535,626 shares during the last quarter.

Oldfield Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ternium S.A. during the first quarter, with the value of $44.22 million, and Schroder Investment Management No increased their stake in the company’s shares by 2,785.26% in the first quarter, now owning 2,214,278 shares valued at $40.6 million after the acquisition of the additional 2.29 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Contrarian Capital Management LLC increased their position by 76.35% during the first quarter, now owning 1.91 million TX shares, now holding the value of $33.89 million in TX with the purchase of the additional 115,116 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 20.50% of TX shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.