Do Analysts Recommend You Should Buy Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) Stock?

On Wednesday, shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) marked $35.56 per share versus a previous $38.00 closing price. With having a -6.42% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Datadog, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. DDOG showed a fall of -5.88% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $27.55 – $50.12 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -8.60% in the period of the last 200 days.

Needham equity researchers changed the status of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) shares to a “Buy” rating in the report published on February 14th, 2020. Other analysts, including Needham, also published their reports on DDOG shares. Needham repeated the rating from the previous report, marking DDOG under “Buy” rating, in the report published on February 11th, 2020. Additionally, DDOG shares got another “Buy” rating from Rosenblatt, setting a target price of $50 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in December 18th, 2019. On the other hand, Needham Reiterated the “Buy” rating for DDOG shares, as published in the report on November 13th, 2019. Credit Suisse seems to be going bullish on the price of DDOG shares, based on the price prediction for DDOG, indicating that the shares will jump to $40, giving the shares “Neutral” rating based on their report from November 6th, 2019. Another “Outperform” rating came from William Blair.

The present dividend yield for DDOG owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Datadog, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 1050.94. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 84.40%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -4.80% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.50 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while DDOG is currently recording an average of 3.17M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 6.40%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 8.73%with -20.13% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $51.22, indicating growth from the present price of $35.56, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in DDOG or pass.

Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Technology sector. If you wish to compare DDOG shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for Datadog, Inc., while the value can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -0.05 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 17.30%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.60%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 86.80% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in DDOG in the recent period. That is how T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. now has an increase position in DDOG by 27.28% in the first quarter, owning 5.8 million shares of DDOG stocks, with the value of $261.8 million after the purchase of an additional 1,242,757 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC also increased their stake in DDOG shares changed 306.54% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 3.04 million shares of company, all valued at $137.12 million after the acquisition of additional 2,289,933 shares during the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Datadog, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $111.13 million, and The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 37.47% in the first quarter, now owning 645,001 shares valued at $106.84 million after the acquisition of the additional 2.37 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Holocene Advisors, LP increased their position by 1,496.63% during the first quarter, now owning 2.24 million DDOG shares, now holding the value of $101.2 million in DDOG with the purchase of the additional 2,221,398 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 86.80% of DDOG shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.