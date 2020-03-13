Ambev S.A. (ABEV): What’s Inside the Story?

On Thursday, shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) marked $2.61 per share versus a previous $2.85 closing price. With having a -8.42% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Ambev S.A., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. ABEV showed a fall of -43.99% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $2.75 – $5.31 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -40.33% in the period of the last 200 days.

HSBC Securities equity researchers changed the status of Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) shares from “Hold” to a “Reduce” rating in the report published on February 25th, 2020. Other analysts, including Barclays, also published their reports on ABEV shares. Barclays repeated the rating from the previous report, marking ABEV under “Underweight” rating, in the report published on December 3rd, 2019. Additionally, ABEV shares got another “Equal Weight” rating from Barclays. On the other hand, BofA/Merrill Upgrade the “Neutral” rating for ABEV shares, as published in the report on May 21st, 2019. JP Morgan seems to be going bullish on the price of ABEV shares, based on the price prediction for ABEV. Another “Equal Weight” rating came from Barclays, providing a prediction for price target according to the report published in October 27th, 2017.

The present dividend yield for ABEV owners is set at 0.05, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -1.00%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Ambev S.A. (ABEV) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while ABEV is currently recording an average of 29.01M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 5.21%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 12.46%with -21.15% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $4.60, indicating growth from the present price of $2.61, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in ABEV or pass.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) is based in the Brazil and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Consumer Goods sector. If you wish to compare ABEV shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 14.83 for Ambev S.A., while the value 13.05 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.18 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of -10.50%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at , which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 8.32% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in ABEV in the recent period. That is how Massachusetts Financial Services now has an increase position in ABEV by 1.74% in the first quarter, owning 85.45 million shares of ABEV stocks, with the value of $274.29 million after the purchase of an additional 1,458,523 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Credit Suisse Securities also increased their stake in ABEV shares changed 10.82% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 42.64 million shares of company, all valued at $136.88 million after the acquisition of additional 4,161,678 shares during the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ambev S.A. during the first quarter, with the value of $132.92 million, and AKO Capital LLP increased their stake in the company’s shares by 12.62% in the first quarter, now owning 4,382,063 shares valued at $125.49 million after the acquisition of the additional 39.09 million shares during the last quarter. At the present, 8.32% of ABEV shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.