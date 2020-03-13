Checking the True Picture for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (RAMP)

On Thursday, shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) marked $26.46 per share versus a previous $29.30 closing price. With having a -9.69% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. RAMP showed a fall of -44.96% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $28.59 – $63.23 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -41.22% in the period of the last 200 days.

Needham equity researchers changed the status of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RAMP) shares to a “Buy” rating in the report published on December 20th, 2019. Other analysts, including First Analysis Sec, also published their reports on RAMP shares. First Analysis Sec repeated the rating from the previous report, marking RAMP under “Strong Buy” rating, in the report published on September 20th, 2019. Additionally, RAMP shares got another “Overweight” rating from Morgan Stanley, setting a target price of $64 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in July 15th, 2019. On June 26th, 2019, Susquehanna Initiated an Positive rating and increased its price target to $70. On the other hand, First Analysis Sec Upgrade the “Outperform” rating for RAMP shares, as published in the report on May 29th, 2019. Evercore ISI seems to be going bullish on the price of RAMP shares, based on the price prediction for RAMP, indicating that the shares will jump to $70, giving the shares “Outperform” rating based on their report from February 28th, 2019. Another “Outperform” rating came from Wells Fargo.

The present dividend yield for RAMP owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 27.80%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (RAMP) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -13.50% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.30 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while RAMP is currently recording an average of 699.00K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 5.95%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 11.10%with -24.18% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $59.36, indicating growth from the present price of $26.46, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in RAMP or pass.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (RAMP) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Technology sector. If you wish to compare RAMP shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc., while the value can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -2.50 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of -53.30%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 3.50%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in RAMP in the recent period. That is how BlackRock Fund Advisors now has an increase position in RAMP by 1.24% in the first quarter, owning 7.33 million shares of RAMP stocks, with the value of $259.64 million after the purchase of an additional 89,540 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Jackson Square Partners LLC also increased their stake in RAMP shares changed 3.42% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 6.46 million shares of company, all valued at $229.01 million after the acquisition of additional 213,396 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Group, Inc. acquired a new position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $216.94 million, and Capital Research & Management Co. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 0.00% in the first quarter, now owning 151 shares valued at $159.37 million after the acquisition of the additional 4.5 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, RGM Capital LLC increased their position by 8.10% during the first quarter, now owning 2.02 million RAMP shares, now holding the value of $71.55 million in RAMP with the purchase of the additional 199,629 shares during the period of the last quarter.