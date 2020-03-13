Digging Up the Details on ACI Worldwide, Inc. (ACIW)

On Thursday, shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) marked $25.34 per share versus a previous $26.14 closing price. With having a -3.04% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of ACI Worldwide, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. ACIW showed a fall of -33.10% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $25.62 – $39.37 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -23.59% in the period of the last 200 days.

Stephens equity researchers changed the status of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIW) shares from “Overweight” to a “Equal-Weight” rating in the report published on February 18th, 2020. Other analysts, including Canaccord Genuity, also published their reports on ACIW shares. Canaccord Genuity repeated the rating from the previous report, marking ACIW under “Buy” rating, in the report published on December 19th, 2019. Additionally, ACIW shares got another “Buy” rating from BTIG Research. On March 8th, 2019, Stephens Upgrade an Overweight rating and increased its price target from $30 to $38. On the other hand, Stephens Downgrade the “Equal-Weight” rating for ACIW shares, as published in the report on January 3rd, 2019. Raymond James seems to be going bullish on the price of ACIW shares, based on the price prediction for ACIW. Another “Buy” rating came from Monness Crespi & Hardt, providing a prediction for price target according to the report published in November 4th, 2016.

The present dividend yield for ACIW owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with ACI Worldwide, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 25.38. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 25.00%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (ACIW) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 6.30% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while ACIW is currently recording an average of 680.69K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 6.14%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 10.25%with -13.82% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $41.20, indicating growth from the present price of $25.34, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in ACIW or pass.

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (ACIW) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Technology sector. If you wish to compare ACIW shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 45.26 for ACI Worldwide, Inc., while the value 17.26 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.56 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 19.00%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.50%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in ACIW in the recent period. That is how BlackRock Fund Advisors now has an increase position in ACIW by 0.19% in the first quarter, owning 12.66 million shares of ACIW stocks, with the value of $352.76 million after the purchase of an additional 23,457 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, The Vanguard Group, Inc. also increased their stake in ACIW shares changed 0.54% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 10.49 million shares of company, all valued at $292.26 million after the acquisition of additional 55,950 shares during the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management, Inc. acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $85.33 million, and Parnassus Investments increased their stake in the company’s shares by 14.07% in the first quarter, now owning 367,031 shares valued at $82.95 million after the acquisition of the additional 2.98 million shares during the last quarter.