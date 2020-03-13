Do Analysts Recommend You Should Buy Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Stock?

On Thursday, shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) marked $7.32 per share versus a previous $7.58 closing price. With having a -3.43% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Valley National Bancorp, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. VLY showed a fall of -36.07% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $7.36 – $12.14 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -32.67% in the period of the last 200 days.

Stephens equity researchers changed the status of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) shares from “Equal-Weight” to a “Overweight” rating in the report published on February 4th, 2020. Other analysts, including Stephens, also published their reports on VLY shares. Stephens repeated the rating from the previous report, marking VLY under “Equal-Weight” rating, in the report published on October 29th, 2019. Additionally, VLY shares got another “Outperform” rating from RBC Capital Mkts, setting a target price of $13 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in October 11th, 2019. On June 18th, 2018, Citigroup Initiated an Neutral rating and increased its price target to $14. On the other hand, Sandler O’Neill Upgrade the “Buy” rating for VLY shares, as published in the report on April 26th, 2018. Piper Jaffray seems to be going bullish on the price of VLY shares, based on the price prediction for VLY. Another “Outperform” rating came from Hovde Group, providing a prediction for price target according to the report published in July 31st, 2017.

The present dividend yield for VLY owners is set at 0.06, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Valley National Bancorp, the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 4.97. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 10.90%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Valley National Bancorp (VLY) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 9.90% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while VLY is currently recording an average of 2.25M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 5.13%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 10.34%with -17.94% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $12.00, indicating growth from the present price of $7.32, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in VLY or pass.

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Financial sector. If you wish to compare VLY shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 8.27 for Valley National Bancorp, while the value 6.93 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.89 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 16.90%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 1.10%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 60.90% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in VLY in the recent period. That is how BlackRock Fund Advisors now has an increase position in VLY by 3.85% in the first quarter, owning 50.02 million shares of VLY stocks, with the value of $465.17 million after the purchase of an additional 1,853,188 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, The Vanguard Group, Inc. also increased their stake in VLY shares changed 5.11% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 36.89 million shares of company, all valued at $343.07 million after the acquisition of additional 1,791,990 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter, with the value of $209.12 million, and SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 7.89% in the first quarter, now owning 1,114,265 shares valued at $141.63 million after the acquisition of the additional 15.23 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Macquarie Investment Management B increased their position by 7.78% during the first quarter, now owning 13.03 million VLY shares, now holding the value of $121.14 million in VLY with the purchase of the additional 1,424,906 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 60.90% of VLY shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.