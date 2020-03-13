Here’s Why Independent Bank Group, Inc. (IBTX) Is A Stock To Set Your Sights On

On Thursday, shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) marked $30.02 per share versus a previous $32.38 closing price. With having a -7.29% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Independent Bank Group, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. IBTX showed a fall of -45.85% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $32.03 – $63.16 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -43.90% in the period of the last 200 days.

Stephens equity researchers changed the status of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBTX) shares from “Equal-Weight” to a “Overweight” rating in the report published on January 29th, 2020. Other analysts, including Stephens, also published their reports on IBTX shares. Stephens repeated the rating from the previous report, marking IBTX under “Equal-Weight” rating, in the report published on December 18th, 2019. Additionally, IBTX shares got another “Mkt Perform” rating from Raymond James. On the other hand, Raymond James Upgrade the “Strong Buy” rating for IBTX shares, as published in the report on October 4th, 2018. Keefe Bruyette seems to be going bullish on the price of IBTX shares, based on the price prediction for IBTX. Another “Outperform” rating came from Hovde Group, providing a prediction for price target according to the report published in July 26th, 2017.

The present dividend yield for IBTX owners is set at 0.03, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Independent Bank Group, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 13.85. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 45.70%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (IBTX) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 8.40% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while IBTX is currently recording an average of 481.01K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 5.10%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 10.32%with -31.49% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $61.75, indicating growth from the present price of $30.02, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in IBTX or pass.

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (IBTX) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Financial sector. If you wish to compare IBTX shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 6.70 for Independent Bank Group, Inc., while the value 5.03 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 4.48 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 2.90%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 2.80%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 67.60% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in IBTX in the recent period. That is how T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. now has an increase position in IBTX by 0.72% in the first quarter, owning 2.9 million shares of IBTX stocks, with the value of $134.38 million after the purchase of an additional 20,657 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, BlackRock Fund Advisors also increased their stake in IBTX shares changed 0.21% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 2.6 million shares of company, all valued at $120.41 million after the acquisition of additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $116.3 million, and Macquarie Investment Management B increased their stake in the company’s shares by 14.38% in the first quarter, now owning 162,309 shares valued at $59.75 million after the acquisition of the additional 1.29 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased their position by 39.38% during the first quarter, now owning 1.1 million IBTX shares, now holding the value of $50.91 million in IBTX with the purchase of the additional 80,207 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 67.60% of IBTX shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.