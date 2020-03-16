Digging Up the Details on MEI Pharma, Inc. (MEIP)

On Friday, shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) marked $1.03 per share versus a previous $1.20 closing price. With having a -14.17% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of MEI Pharma, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. MEIP showed a fall of -58.47% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $1.13 – $3.41 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -49.00% in the period of the last 200 days.

H.C. Wainwright equity researchers changed the status of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) shares to a “Buy” rating in the report published on December 20th, 2018. Other analysts, including H.C. Wainwright, also published their reports on MEIP shares. H.C. Wainwright repeated the rating from the previous report, marking MEIP under “Buy” rating, in the report published on December 20th, 2018. Additionally, MEIP shares got another “Buy” rating from Stifel, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in July 27th, 2018. On July 13th, 2018, SunTrust Initiated an Buy rating and increased its price target to $12. On the other hand, Wedbush Reiterated the “Neutral” rating for MEIP shares, as published in the report on April 18th, 2016. ROTH Capital seems to be going bullish on the price of MEIP shares, based on the price prediction for MEIP, indicating that the shares will jump from $14 to $2.50, giving the shares “Neutral” rating based on their report from March 23rd, 2015. Another “Buy” rating came from ROTH Capital, providing a prediction for $2.50 price target according to the report published in December 18th, 2014.

The present dividend yield for MEIP owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -50.00%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of MEI Pharma, Inc. (MEIP) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -71.30% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 10.70 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while MEIP is currently recording an average of 657.56K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 11.56%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 22.46%with -46.63% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $8.67, indicating growth from the present price of $1.03, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in MEIP or pass.

MEI Pharma, Inc. (MEIP) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Healthcare sector. If you wish to compare MEIP shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for MEI Pharma, Inc., while the value can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -0.50 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 75.60%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.40%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 68.10% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in MEIP in the recent period. That is how MPM Oncology Impact Management LP now has an increase position in MEIP by — in the first quarter, owning 6.25 million shares of MEIP stocks, with the value of $12.06 million after the purchase of an additional 6,250,000 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, BVF Partners LP also increased their stake in MEIP shares changed 140.69% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 5.35 million shares of company, all valued at $10.32 million after the acquisition of additional 3,125,000 shares during the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors, Inc. acquired a new position in MEI Pharma, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $8.52 million, and Perceptive Advisors LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 0.00% in the first quarter, now owning 0 shares valued at $8.49 million after the acquisition of the additional 4.4 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased their position by 4.79% during the first quarter, now owning 4.25 million MEIP shares, now holding the value of $8.21 million in MEIP with the purchase of the additional 1,560,816 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 68.10% of MEIP shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.