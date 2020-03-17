Let’s Take a Fresh Look at AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER)

On Monday, shares of AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) marked $20.84 per share versus a previous $24.50 closing price. With having a -14.94% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of AerCap Holdings N.V., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. AER showed a fall of -66.10% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $22.21 – $64.86 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -62.22% in the period of the last 200 days.

Cowen equity researchers changed the status of AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) shares to a “Outperform” rating in the report published on July 30th, 2019. Other analysts, including Goldman, also published their reports on AER shares. Goldman repeated the rating from the previous report, marking AER under “Neutral” rating, in the report published on April 8th, 2019. Additionally, AER shares got another “Equal-Weight” rating from Stephens. On May 4th, 2018, Cowen Reiterated an Outperform rating and increased its price target from $58 to $60. On the other hand, Macquarie Initiated the “Outperform” rating for AER shares, as published in the report on March 14th, 2018. Citigroup seems to be going bullish on the price of AER shares, based on the price prediction for AER, indicating that the shares will jump to $57, giving the shares “Neutral” rating based on their report from December 8th, 2017. Another “Outperform” rating came from RBC Capital Mkts, providing a prediction for $57 price target according to the report published in November 14th, 2017.

The present dividend yield for AER owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with AerCap Holdings N.V., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 2.36. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 2.50%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 12.60% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while AER is currently recording an average of 1.29M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 8.24%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 21.09%with -50.60% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $72.13, indicating growth from the present price of $20.84, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in AER or pass.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) is based in the Netherlands and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Services sector. If you wish to compare AER shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 2.47 for AerCap Holdings N.V., while the value 2.53 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 8.45 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 23.40%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 3.01%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 99.70% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in AER in the recent period. That is how AllianceBernstein LP now has an increase position in AER by 5.05% in the first quarter, owning 9.75 million shares of AER stocks, with the value of $508.01 million after the purchase of an additional 468,544 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Lyrical Asset Management LP also increased their stake in AER shares changed 0.52% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 5.47 million shares of company, all valued at $285.03 million after the acquisition of additional 28,141 shares during the last quarter.

Wells Capital Management, Inc. acquired a new position in AerCap Holdings N.V. during the first quarter, with the value of $215.7 million, and Cooke & Bieler LP increased their stake in the company’s shares by 56.78% in the first quarter, now owning 1,357,355 shares valued at $195.19 million after the acquisition of the additional 3.75 million shares during the last quarter. At the present, 99.70% of AER shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.