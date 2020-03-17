Selected Notes From Wall Street Analysts On Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (BLMN)

On Monday, shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) marked $7.49 per share versus a previous $10.79 closing price. With having a -30.58% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. BLMN showed a fall of -66.06% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $9.11 – $24.29 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -61.78% in the period of the last 200 days.

Goldman equity researchers changed the status of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) shares to a “Buy” rating in the report published on December 12th, 2019. Other analysts, including JP Morgan, also published their reports on BLMN shares. JP Morgan repeated the rating from the previous report, marking BLMN under “Neutral” rating, in the report published on November 7th, 2019. Additionally, BLMN shares got another “Hold” rating from Deutsche Bank. On September 5th, 2019, BMO Capital Markets Upgrade an Market Perform rating and increased its price target from $17 to $19. On the other hand, MKM Partners Initiated the “Buy” rating for BLMN shares, as published in the report on August 13th, 2019. Loop Capital seems to be going bullish on the price of BLMN shares, based on the price prediction for BLMN. Another “Buy” rating came from Deutsche Bank, providing a prediction for price target according to the report published in June 28th, 2019.

The present dividend yield for BLMN owners is set at 0.07, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Bloomin’ Brands, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 6.51. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 0.90%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (BLMN) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 73.60% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.30 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while BLMN is currently recording an average of 1.19M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 9.41%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 18.98%with -44.48% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $24.43, indicating growth from the present price of $7.49, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in BLMN or pass.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (BLMN) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Services sector. If you wish to compare BLMN shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 5.22 for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc., while the value 3.62 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 1.44 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 27.80%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.80%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 97.70% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in BLMN in the recent period. That is how JANA Partners LLC now has an increase position in BLMN by 0.00% in the first quarter, owning 6.4 million shares of BLMN stocks, with the value of $115.21 million after the purchase of an additional 0 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, AllianceBernstein LP also increased their stake in BLMN shares changed 8.97% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 5.06 million shares of company, all valued at $91.03 million after the acquisition of additional 416,339 shares during the last quarter.

SSgA Funds Management, Inc. acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $47.56 million, and Norges Bank Investment Management increased their stake in the company’s shares by 0.00% in the first quarter, now owning 1 shares valued at $32.6 million after the acquisition of the additional 1.81 million shares during the last quarter. At the present, 97.70% of BLMN shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.