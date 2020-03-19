Is ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) a great play right now?

On Wednesday, shares of ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) marked $21.09 per share versus a previous $19.28 closing price. With having a 9.39% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of ArcBest Corporation, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. ARCB showed a fall of -23.59% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $13.54 – $34.45 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -22.63% in the period of the last 200 days.

Loop Capital equity researchers changed the status of ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCB) shares from “Hold” to a “Buy” rating in the report published on March 3rd, 2020. Other analysts, including Cowen, also published their reports on ARCB shares. Cowen repeated the rating from the previous report, marking ARCB under “Outperform” rating, in the report published on May 22nd, 2019. Additionally, ARCB shares got another “Underperform” rating from BofA/Merrill, setting a target price of $34 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in March 12th, 2019. On November 2nd, 2018, BofA/Merrill Reiterated an Underperform rating and increased its price target from $38 to $42. On the other hand, BofA/Merrill Downgrade the “Underperform” rating for ARCB shares, as published in the report on October 30th, 2018. Wolfe Research seems to be going bullish on the price of ARCB shares, based on the price prediction for ARCB. Another “Market Perform” rating came from Cowen, providing a prediction for price target according to the report published in August 2nd, 2018.

The present dividend yield for ARCB owners is set at 0.02, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with ArcBest Corporation, the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 7.91. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -7.30%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 5.30% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while ARCB is currently recording an average of 218.23K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 9.90%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 20.97%with 14.31% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $30.50, indicating growth from the present price of $21.09, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in ARCB or pass.

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Services sector. If you wish to compare ARCB shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 14.02 for ArcBest Corporation, while the value 7.26 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 1.50 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of -36.30%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.30%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 94.20% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in ARCB in the recent period. That is how BlackRock Fund Advisors now has an increase position in ARCB by 4.03% in the first quarter, owning 3.77 million shares of ARCB stocks, with the value of $74.61 million after the purchase of an additional 146,067 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, The Vanguard Group, Inc. also increased their stake in ARCB shares changed 0.09% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 3.19 million shares of company, all valued at $63.26 million after the acquisition of additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter.

SSgA Funds Management, Inc. acquired a new position in ArcBest Corporation during the first quarter, with the value of $16.58 million, and Royce & Associates LP increased their stake in the company’s shares by 24.22% in the first quarter, now owning 105,795 shares valued at $10.75 million after the acquisition of the additional 542514 shares during the last quarter. In the end, Charles Schwab Investment Managem increased their position by 21.53% during the first quarter, now owning 439245 ARCB shares, now holding the value of $8.7 million in ARCB with the purchase of the additional 31,871 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 94.20% of ARCB shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.