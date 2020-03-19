Selected Notes From Wall Street Analysts On Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM)

On Wednesday, shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) marked $0.91 per share versus a previous $0.80 closing price. With having a 13.75% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Good Times Restaurants Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. GTIM showed a fall of -42.77% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $0.76 – $2.72 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -46.62% in the period of the last 200 days.

Maxim Group equity researchers changed the status of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: GTIM) shares to a “Buy” rating in the report published on June 22nd, 2017. Other analysts, including Craig Hallum, also published their reports on GTIM shares. Craig Hallum repeated the rating from the previous report, marking GTIM under “Buy” rating, in the report published on September 8th, 2015. Additionally, GTIM shares got another “Hold” rating from Craig Hallum. On February 17th, 2015, ROTH Capital Reiterated an Buy rating and increased its price target from $8.50 to $10.

The present dividend yield for GTIM owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Good Times Restaurants Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 8.71. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 21.30%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -16.90% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.40 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while GTIM is currently recording an average of 38.06K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 17.80%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 49.26%with -9.90% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $5.00, indicating growth from the present price of $0.91, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in GTIM or pass.

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Services sector. If you wish to compare GTIM shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for Good Times Restaurants Inc., while the value 45.50 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -0.39 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of -394.50%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 17.60%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 12.40% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in GTIM in the recent period. That is how Delta Partners LP now has an increase position in GTIM by 0.05% in the first quarter, owning 2.02 million shares of GTIM stocks, with the value of $2.73 million after the purchase of an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC also increased their stake in GTIM shares changed 0.00% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 474965 shares of company, all valued at $641203 after the acquisition of additional 0 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Group, Inc. acquired a new position in Good Times Restaurants Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $625450, and Renaissance Technologies LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 19.28% in the first quarter, now owning 47,011 shares valued at $392662 after the acquisition of the additional 290861 shares during the last quarter. In the end, Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc increased their position by 0.00% during the first quarter, now owning 110300 GTIM shares, now holding the value of $148905 in GTIM with the purchase of the additional 0 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 12.40% of GTIM shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.