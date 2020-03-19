Selected Notes From Wall Street Analysts On Halliburton Company (HAL)

On Wednesday, shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) marked $4.61 per share versus a previous $6.14 closing price. With having a -24.92% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Halliburton Company, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. HAL showed a fall of -81.16% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $5.58 – $32.30 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -77.70% in the period of the last 200 days.

Morgan Stanley equity researchers changed the status of Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) shares from “Overweight” to a “Equal-Weight” rating in the report published on March 16th, 2020. Other analysts, including Tudor Pickering, also published their reports on HAL shares. Tudor Pickering repeated the rating from the previous report, marking HAL under “Hold” rating, in the report published on March 11th, 2020. Additionally, HAL shares got another “Neutral” rating from JP Morgan, setting a target price of $14 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in March 10th, 2020. On the other hand, BofA/Merrill Downgrade the “Neutral” rating for HAL shares, as published in the report on March 9th, 2020. UBS seems to be going bullish on the price of HAL shares, based on the price prediction for HAL, indicating that the shares will jump from $31 to $17.50, giving the shares “Neutral” rating based on their report from March 3rd, 2020. Another “Mkt Perform” rating came from Bernstein.

The present dividend yield for HAL owners is set at 0.16, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Halliburton Company, the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 17.36. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -12.60%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Halliburton Company (HAL) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -12.30% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while HAL is currently recording an average of 17.32M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 11.03%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 20.47%with -41.12% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $24.95, indicating growth from the present price of $4.61, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in HAL or pass.

Halliburton Company (HAL) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Basic Materials sector. If you wish to compare HAL shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for Halliburton Company, while the value 3.35 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -1.29 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of -170.50%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.20%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 82.20% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in HAL in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in HAL by 22.67% in the first quarter, owning 94.74 million shares of HAL stocks, with the value of $1.61 billion after the purchase of an additional 17,507,654 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. also increased their stake in HAL shares changed 2.88% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 42.88 million shares of company, all valued at $727.2 million after the acquisition of additional 1,200,817 shares during the last quarter.

Macquarie Investment Management B acquired a new position in Halliburton Company during the first quarter, with the value of $640.82 million, and Pzena Investment Management LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 18.24% in the first quarter, now owning 4,870,119 shares valued at $535.38 million after the acquisition of the additional 31.57 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. increased their position by 0.03% during the first quarter, now owning 23.98 million HAL shares, now holding the value of $406.68 million in HAL with the purchase of the additional 13,693,391 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 82.20% of HAL shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.