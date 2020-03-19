The Majority of Analysts Are Still Bullish on Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHF)

On Wednesday, shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) marked $16.70 per share versus a previous $19.44 closing price. With having a -14.09% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Brighthouse Financial, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. BHF showed a fall of -57.43% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $17.08 – $48.25 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -56.22% in the period of the last 200 days.

Goldman equity researchers changed the status of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHF) shares from “Neutral” to a “Buy” rating in the report published on February 14th, 2020. Other analysts, including Goldman, also published their reports on BHF shares. Goldman repeated the rating from the previous report, marking BHF under “Neutral” rating, in the report published on January 8th, 2020. Additionally, BHF shares got another “Underweight” rating from Wells Fargo, setting a target price of $40 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in January 6th, 2020. On January 3rd, 2020, Credit Suisse Upgrade an Neutral rating and increased its price target from $22 to $34. On the other hand, Goldman Downgrade the “Sell” rating for BHF shares, as published in the report on June 25th, 2019. Credit Suisse seems to be going bullish on the price of BHF shares, based on the price prediction for BHF, indicating that the shares will jump from $35 to $22, giving the shares “Underperform” rating based on their report from June 25th, 2019. Another “Sell” rating came from Citigroup, providing a prediction for $22 price target according to the report published in April 4th, 2019.

The present dividend yield for BHF owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Brighthouse Financial, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 1.16. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -92.40%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHF) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -4.70% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while BHF is currently recording an average of 1.32M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 11.79%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 26.13%with -30.50% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $41.91, indicating growth from the present price of $16.70, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in BHF or pass.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHF) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Financial sector. If you wish to compare BHF shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for Brighthouse Financial, Inc., while the value 1.47 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -7.01 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of -193.70%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.20%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 90.40% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in BHF in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in BHF by 0.25% in the first quarter, owning 10.4 million shares of BHF stocks, with the value of $372.75 million after the purchase of an additional 26,293 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, UBS Securities LLC also increased their stake in BHF shares changed 0.65% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 3.67 million shares of company, all valued at $131.49 million after the acquisition of additional 23,818 shares during the last quarter.

Greenlight Capital, Inc. acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $128.09 million, and Arrowstreet Capital LP increased their stake in the company’s shares by 46.75% in the first quarter, now owning 688,401 shares valued at $77.44 million after the acquisition of the additional 2.16 million shares during the last quarter. At the present, 90.40% of BHF shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.