Are Sysco Corporation (SYY) Shares Headed For A Pullback?

On Thursday, shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) marked $37.11 per share versus a previous $31.24 closing price. With having a 18.79% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Sysco Corporation, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. SYY showed a fall of -56.62% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $26.00 – $85.98 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -50.97% in the period of the last 200 days.

Wells Fargo equity researchers changed the status of Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) shares from “Overweight” to a “Equal Weight” rating in the report published on February 4th, 2020. Other analysts, including Piper Sandler, also published their reports on SYY shares. Piper Sandler repeated the rating from the previous report, marking SYY under “Neutral” rating, in the report published on January 14th, 2020. Additionally, SYY shares got another “Overweight” rating from Piper Jaffray, setting a target price of $94 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in December 12th, 2019. On May 7th, 2019, Pivotal Research Group Reiterated an Sell rating and increased its price target from $54 to $58. On the other hand, BofA/Merrill Downgrade the “Neutral” rating for SYY shares, as published in the report on January 16th, 2019. Pivotal Research Group seems to be going bullish on the price of SYY shares, based on the price prediction for SYY, indicating that the shares will jump from $62 to $54, giving the shares “Sell” rating based on their report from November 6th, 2018. Another “Buy” rating came from Buckingham Research.

The present dividend yield for SYY owners is set at 0.05, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Sysco Corporation, the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 40.49. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 1.80%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Sysco Corporation (SYY) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 73.70% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while SYY is currently recording an average of 3.83M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 9.70%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 23.43%with -14.71% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $79.71, indicating growth from the present price of $37.11, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in SYY or pass.

Sysco Corporation (SYY) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Services sector. If you wish to compare SYY shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 10.60 for Sysco Corporation, while the value 9.14 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 3.50 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 25.50%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.10%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 82.90% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in SYY in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in SYY by 1.14% in the first quarter, owning 46.4 million shares of SYY stocks, with the value of $3.09 billion after the purchase of an additional 524,079 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Trian Fund Management LP also increased their stake in SYY shares changed 0.02% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 23.68 million shares of company, all valued at $1.58 billion after the acquisition of additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Fund Advisors acquired a new position in Sysco Corporation during the first quarter, with the value of $1.58 billion, and Janus Capital Management LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 27.84% in the first quarter, now owning 2,091,470 shares valued at $640.11 million after the acquisition of the additional 9.6 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Parnassus Investments increased their position by 1.09% during the first quarter, now owning 8.16 million SYY shares, now holding the value of $543.83 million in SYY with the purchase of the additional 110,167 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 82.90% of SYY shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.