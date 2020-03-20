Are Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) Shares Headed For A Pullback?

On Thursday, shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) marked $146.99 per share versus a previous $128.52 closing price. With having a 14.37% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Ulta Beauty, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. ULTA showed a fall of -41.93% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $124.05 – $368.83 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -47.30% in the period of the last 200 days.

Nomura equity researchers changed the status of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) shares from “Reduce” to a “Neutral” rating in the report published on March 6th, 2020. Other analysts, including BMO Capital Markets, also published their reports on ULTA shares. BMO Capital Markets repeated the rating from the previous report, marking ULTA under “Market Perform” rating, in the report published on February 4th, 2020. Additionally, ULTA shares got another “Buy” rating from Goldman, setting a target price of $307 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in February 3rd, 2020. On the other hand, Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated the “Outperform” rating for ULTA shares, as published in the report on December 6th, 2019. Deutsche Bank seems to be going bullish on the price of ULTA shares, based on the price prediction for ULTA. Another “Equal Weight” rating came from Barclays, providing a prediction for price target according to the report published in November 13th, 2019.

The present dividend yield for ULTA owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Ulta Beauty, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 14.03. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 7.90%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 37.50% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.40 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while ULTA is currently recording an average of 1.10M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 8.47%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 19.26%with -25.96% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $285.00, indicating growth from the present price of $146.99, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in ULTA or pass.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Services sector. If you wish to compare ULTA shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 12.38 for Ulta Beauty, Inc., while the value 10.18 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 11.88 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 14.30%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.30%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 91.70% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in ULTA in the recent period. That is how T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. now has an increase position in ULTA by 31.16% in the first quarter, owning 2.31 million shares of ULTA stocks, with the value of $594.5 million after the purchase of an additional 549,428 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Fidelity Management & Research Co also increased their stake in ULTA shares changed 1.62% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 1.5 million shares of company, all valued at $386.66 million after the acquisition of additional 23,905 shares during the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw & Co. LP acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $241.86 million, and Geode Capital Management LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 0.55% in the first quarter, now owning 4,949 shares valued at $233.22 million after the acquisition of the additional 907134 shares during the last quarter. In the end, Invesco Advisers, Inc. increased their position by 115.36% during the first quarter, now owning 893566 ULTA shares, now holding the value of $229.73 million in ULTA with the purchase of the additional 437,984 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 91.70% of ULTA shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.