Digging Through Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) Fundamentals

On Thursday, shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) marked $103.76 per share versus a previous $91.16 closing price. With having a 13.82% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Deckers Outdoor Corporation, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. DECK showed a fall of -38.55% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $78.70 – $203.19 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -36.05% in the period of the last 200 days.

Jefferies equity researchers changed the status of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE: DECK) shares from “Hold” to a “Buy” rating in the report published on January 31st, 2020. Other analysts, including Pivotal Research Group, also published their reports on DECK shares. Pivotal Research Group repeated the rating from the previous report, marking DECK under “Buy” rating, in the report published on January 31st, 2020. Additionally, DECK shares got another “Buy” rating from Pivotal Research Group, setting a target price of $207 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in January 27th, 2020. On January 24th, 2020, Citigroup Upgrade an Buy rating and increased its price target from $180 to $230. On the other hand, Robert W. Baird Upgrade the “Outperform” rating for DECK shares, as published in the report on November 26th, 2019. Wells Fargo seems to be going bullish on the price of DECK shares, based on the price prediction for DECK, indicating that the shares will jump from $177 to $195, giving the shares “Outperform” rating based on their report from November 25th, 2019. Another “Buy” rating came from Stifel, providing a prediction for $195 price target according to the report published in October 11th, 2019.

The present dividend yield for DECK owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Deckers Outdoor Corporation, the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 11.81. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 7.40%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 27.80% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.10 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while DECK is currently recording an average of 534.49K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 8.76%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 20.39%with -20.85% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $208.09, indicating growth from the present price of $103.76, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in DECK or pass.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Consumer Goods sector. If you wish to compare DECK shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 10.17 for Deckers Outdoor Corporation, while the value 9.99 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 10.21 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 55.30%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 1.00%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in DECK in the recent period. That is how Fidelity Management & Research Co now has an increase position in DECK by 4.63% in the first quarter, owning 2.25 million shares of DECK stocks, with the value of $391.3 million after the purchase of an additional 99,586 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Wellington Management Co. LLP also increased their stake in DECK shares changed 19.54% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 1.09 million shares of company, all valued at $188.95 million after the acquisition of additional 177,725 shares during the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein LP acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation during the first quarter, with the value of $126.54 million, and Samlyn Capital LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by — in the first quarter, now owning 574,302 shares valued at $99.81 million after the acquisition of the additional 574302 shares during the last quarter.