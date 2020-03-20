Do Analysts Recommend You Should Buy LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) Stock?

On Thursday, shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) marked $43.23 per share versus a previous $40.57 closing price. With having a 6.56% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of LyondellBasell Industries N.V., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. LYB showed a fall of -54.24% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $33.71 – $98.91 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -48.63% in the period of the last 200 days.

Scotiabank equity researchers changed the status of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) shares to a “Sector Outperform” rating in the report published on March 19th, 2020. Other analysts, including JP Morgan, also published their reports on LYB shares. JP Morgan repeated the rating from the previous report, marking LYB under “Neutral” rating, in the report published on February 28th, 2020. Additionally, LYB shares got another “Sector Perform” rating from RBC Capital Mkts, setting a target price of $95 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in December 20th, 2019. On the other hand, CFRA Upgrade the “Strong Buy” rating for LYB shares, as published in the report on November 12th, 2019. Wells Fargo seems to be going bullish on the price of LYB shares, based on the price prediction for LYB. Another “Market Perform” rating came from Cowen, providing a prediction for price target according to the report published in September 26th, 2019.

The present dividend yield for LYB owners is set at 0.1, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with LyondellBasell Industries N.V., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 21.00. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -7.90%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 36.90% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while LYB is currently recording an average of 2.93M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 9.44%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 21.00%with -6.16% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $91.05, indicating growth from the present price of $43.23, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in LYB or pass.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) is based in the Netherlands and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Basic Materials sector. If you wish to compare LYB shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 4.50 for LyondellBasell Industries N.V., while the value 4.11 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 9.62 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of -20.30%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.20%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 70.40% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in LYB in the recent period. That is how Capital Research & Management Co. now has an increase position in LYB by 3.46% in the first quarter, owning 22.07 million shares of LYB stocks, with the value of $1.58 billion after the purchase of an additional 738,892 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, The Vanguard Group, Inc. also increased their stake in LYB shares changed 0.37% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 20.12 million shares of company, all valued at $1.44 billion after the acquisition of additional 74,405 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Fund Advisors acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. during the first quarter, with the value of $1.09 billion, and Capital Research & Management Co. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 2.96% in the first quarter, now owning 314,400 shares valued at $782.17 million after the acquisition of the additional 10.95 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Janus Capital Management LLC increased their position by 0.64% during the first quarter, now owning 6.33 million LYB shares, now holding the value of $452.38 million in LYB with the purchase of the additional 109,265 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 70.40% of LYB shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.