Do Analysts Recommend You Should Buy MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU) Stock?

On Thursday, shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) marked $19.00 per share versus a previous $15.53 closing price. With having a 22.34% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of MDU Resources Group, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. MDU showed a fall of -36.05% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $15.01 – $32.22 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -31.89% in the period of the last 200 days.

Williams Capital Group equity researchers changed the status of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE: MDU) shares to a “Buy” rating in the report published on September 16th, 2019. Other analysts, including Williams Capital Group, also published their reports on MDU shares. Williams Capital Group repeated the rating from the previous report, marking MDU under “Buy” rating, in the report published on February 8th, 2018. Additionally, MDU shares got another “Hold” rating from Argus. On February 4th, 2015, Barclays Downgrade an Underweight rating and increased its price target from $25 to $23. On the other hand, DA Davidson Downgrade the “Neutral” rating for MDU shares, as published in the report on February 2nd, 2015. Robert W. Baird seems to be going bullish on the price of MDU shares, based on the price prediction for MDU, indicating that the shares will jump from $40 to $26, giving the shares “Neutral” rating based on their report from November 5th, 2014. Another “Sector Perform” rating came from Howard Weil, providing a prediction for $26 price target according to the report published in September 22nd, 2014.

The present dividend yield for MDU owners is set at 0.04, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 13.90%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 12.30% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while MDU is currently recording an average of 1.59M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 7.46%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 18.70%with -16.74% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $34.00, indicating growth from the present price of $19.00, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in MDU or pass.

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Industrial Goods sector. If you wish to compare MDU shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 11.28 for MDU Resources Group, Inc., while the value 10.20 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 1.69 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 25.70%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.50%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 70.20% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in MDU in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in MDU by 0.79% in the first quarter, owning 20.8 million shares of MDU stocks, with the value of $576.84 million after the purchase of an additional 162,700 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, BlackRock Fund Advisors also increased their stake in MDU shares changed 2.73% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 17.56 million shares of company, all valued at $486.94 million after the acquisition of additional 466,777 shares during the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $101.63 million, and Parnassus Investments increased their stake in the company’s shares by 38.92% in the first quarter, now owning 873,359 shares valued at $86.45 million after the acquisition of the additional 3.12 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Invesco Capital Management LLC increased their position by 15.01% during the first quarter, now owning 2.55 million MDU shares, now holding the value of $70.59 million in MDU with the purchase of the additional 193,080 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 70.20% of MDU shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.