Drilling Down Into the Volatility in Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC)

On Thursday, shares of Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) marked $9.19 per share versus a previous $8.28 closing price. With having a 10.99% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Hanmi Financial Corporation, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. HAFC showed a fall of -54.04% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $8.25 – $24.09 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -51.70% in the period of the last 200 days.

DA Davidson equity researchers changed the status of Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: HAFC) shares from “Buy” to a “Neutral” rating in the report published on August 12th, 2019. Other analysts, including Raymond James, also published their reports on HAFC shares. Raymond James repeated the rating from the previous report, marking HAFC under “Mkt Perform” rating, in the report published on January 7th, 2019. Additionally, HAFC shares got another “Outperform” rating from FBR & Co., setting a target price of $34 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in April 19th, 2017. On January 25th, 2017, FBR & Co. Reiterated an Outperform rating and increased its price target from $38 to $39. On the other hand, FBR & Co. Reiterated the “Outperform” rating for HAFC shares, as published in the report on October 19th, 2016. FIG Partners seems to be going bullish on the price of HAFC shares, based on the price prediction for HAFC. Another “Mkt Perform” rating came from Keefe Bruyette.

The present dividend yield for HAFC owners is set at 0.1, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Hanmi Financial Corporation, the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 11.69. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -2.10%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 5.70% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while HAFC is currently recording an average of 167.42K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 8.79%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 20.29%with -22.12% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $18.25, indicating growth from the present price of $9.19, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in HAFC or pass.

Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Financial sector. If you wish to compare HAFC shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 8.70 for Hanmi Financial Corporation, while the value 5.36 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 1.06 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of -41.00%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.30%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 90.90% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in HAFC in the recent period. That is how BlackRock Fund Advisors now has an increase position in HAFC by 1.50% in the first quarter, owning 4.35 million shares of HAFC stocks, with the value of $67.79 million after the purchase of an additional 64,298 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP also increased their stake in HAFC shares changed 0.28% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 2.61 million shares of company, all valued at $40.7 million after the acquisition of additional 7,311 shares during the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial Corporation during the first quarter, with the value of $28.91 million, and FIAM LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 0.75% in the first quarter, now owning 10,004 shares valued at $20.92 million after the acquisition of the additional 1.34 million shares during the last quarter. At the present, 90.90% of HAFC shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.