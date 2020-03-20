Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI): What’s Inside the Story?

On Thursday, shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) marked $43.24 per share versus a previous $32.39 closing price. With having a 33.50% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Group 1 Automotive, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. GPI showed a fall of -56.76% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $26.25 – $110.11 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -51.61% in the period of the last 200 days.

The Benchmark Company equity researchers changed the status of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GPI) shares to a “Buy” rating in the report published on January 9th, 2020. Other analysts, including Morgan Stanley, also published their reports on GPI shares. Morgan Stanley repeated the rating from the previous report, marking GPI under “Overweight” rating, in the report published on May 6th, 2019. Additionally, GPI shares got another “Neutral” rating from Buckingham Research, setting a target price of $83 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in April 26th, 2019. On March 4th, 2019, Goldman Upgrade an Buy rating and increased its price target from $67 to $77. On the other hand, JP Morgan Initiated the “Overweight” rating for GPI shares, as published in the report on February 19th, 2019. Seaport Global Securities seems to be going bullish on the price of GPI shares, based on the price prediction for GPI. Another “Equal-Weight” rating came from Morgan Stanley.

The present dividend yield for GPI owners is set at 0.03, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Group 1 Automotive, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 6.01. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 7.00%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 14.20% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.30 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while GPI is currently recording an average of 273.09K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 10.52%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 23.74%with -15.00% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $122.75, indicating growth from the present price of $43.24, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in GPI or pass.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Services sector. If you wish to compare GPI shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 4.63 for Group 1 Automotive, Inc., while the value 3.36 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 9.34 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 20.10%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 3.50%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in GPI in the recent period. That is how BlackRock Fund Advisors now has an increase position in GPI by 3.99% in the first quarter, owning 2.58 million shares of GPI stocks, with the value of $220.08 million after the purchase of an additional 99,148 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, LSV Asset Management also increased their stake in GPI shares changed 2.61% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 893798 shares of company, all valued at $76.18 million after the acquisition of additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter.

SSgA Funds Management, Inc. acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $52.82 million, and Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP increased their stake in the company’s shares by 54.19% in the first quarter, now owning 208,544 shares valued at $50.57 million after the acquisition of the additional 593360 shares during the last quarter.