Here’s Why The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Is A Stock To Set Your Sights On

On Thursday, shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) marked $5.10 per share versus a previous $4.57 closing price. With having a 11.60% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. GT showed a fall of -67.21% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $4.35 – $20.70 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -63.05% in the period of the last 200 days.

Standpoint Research equity researchers changed the status of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) shares from “Hold” to a “Buy” rating in the report published on February 27th, 2020. Other analysts, including JP Morgan, also published their reports on GT shares. JP Morgan repeated the rating from the previous report, marking GT under “Neutral” rating, in the report published on February 12th, 2020. Additionally, GT shares got another “Buy” rating from Nomura. On the other hand, Exane BNP Paribas Initiated the “Outperform” rating for GT shares, as published in the report on August 16th, 2019. Longbow seems to be going bullish on the price of GT shares, based on the price prediction for GT. Another “Sector Weight” rating came from KeyBanc Capital Markets.

The present dividend yield for GT owners is set at 0.13, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 4.60. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -4.20%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -6.60% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while GT is currently recording an average of 5.27M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 10.40%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 22.46%with -20.19% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $15.14, indicating growth from the present price of $5.10, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in GT or pass.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Consumer Goods sector. If you wish to compare GT shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, while the value 3.02 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -1.34 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of -145.50%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.30%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 87.70% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in GT in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in GT by 1.83% in the first quarter, owning 22.02 million shares of GT stocks, with the value of $213.26 million after the purchase of an additional 395,825 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, BlackRock Fund Advisors also increased their stake in GT shares changed 0.20% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 21.99 million shares of company, all valued at $213 million after the acquisition of additional 44,133 shares during the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Manageme acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company during the first quarter, with the value of $109.47 million, and Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased their stake in the company’s shares by 6.80% in the first quarter, now owning 680,521 shares valued at $103.49 million after the acquisition of the additional 10.69 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, LSV Asset Management increased their position by 5.59% during the first quarter, now owning 10.67 million GT shares, now holding the value of $103.36 million in GT with the purchase of the additional 33,497 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 87.70% of GT shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.