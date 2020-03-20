The Majority of Analysts Are Still Bullish on Cohu, Inc. (COHU)

On Thursday, shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) marked $9.80 per share versus a previous $9.92 closing price. With having a -1.21% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Cohu, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. COHU showed a fall of -57.11% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $9.71 – $26.43 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -43.90% in the period of the last 200 days.

B. Riley FBR equity researchers changed the status of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU) shares from “Buy” to a “Neutral” rating in the report published on March 19th, 2020. Other analysts, including Deutsche Bank, also published their reports on COHU shares. Deutsche Bank repeated the rating from the previous report, marking COHU under “Buy” rating, in the report published on January 13th, 2020. Additionally, COHU shares got another “Buy” rating from Craig Hallum, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in September 5th, 2019. On May 7th, 2019, Stifel Upgrade an Buy rating and increased its price target from $18.50 to $22. On the other hand, B. Riley FBR Reiterated the “Buy” rating for COHU shares, as published in the report on March 13th, 2019. Stifel seems to be going bullish on the price of COHU shares, based on the price prediction for COHU. Another “Buy” rating came from B. Riley FBR, Inc., providing a prediction for price target according to the report published in February 16th, 2018.

The present dividend yield for COHU owners is set at 0.02, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -16.80%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Cohu, Inc. (COHU) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -13.80% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.10 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while COHU is currently recording an average of 275.71K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 9.84%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 21.43%with -27.51% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $29.20, indicating growth from the present price of $9.80, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in COHU or pass.

Cohu, Inc. (COHU) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Technology sector. If you wish to compare COHU shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for Cohu, Inc., while the value 5.47 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -1.68 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of -64.90%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.90%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 99.77% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in COHU in the recent period. That is how BlackRock Fund Advisors now has an increase position in COHU by 0.49% in the first quarter, owning 5.99 million shares of COHU stocks, with the value of $122.7 million after the purchase of an additional 29,227 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, The Vanguard Group, Inc. also increased their stake in COHU shares changed 7.04% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 2.37 million shares of company, all valued at $48.57 million after the acquisition of additional 156,044 shares during the last quarter.

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strau acquired a new position in Cohu, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $44.13 million, and Victory Capital Management, Inc. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 63.63% in the first quarter, now owning 778,401 shares valued at $40.98 million after the acquisition of the additional 2 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Cooke & Bieler LP increased their position by 18.61% during the first quarter, now owning 1.83 million COHU shares, now holding the value of $37.39 million in COHU with the purchase of the additional 548,287 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 99.77% of COHU shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.