Digging Through CVR Partners, LP (UAN) Fundamentals

On Friday, shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) marked $0.89 per share versus a previous $0.85 closing price. With having a 4.71% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of CVR Partners, LP, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. UAN showed a fall of -71.29% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $0.60 – $4.35 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -71.84% in the period of the last 200 days.

Goldman equity researchers changed the status of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE: UAN) shares from “Buy” to a “Neutral” rating in the report published on January 16th, 2020. Other analysts, including Goldman, also published their reports on UAN shares. Goldman repeated the rating from the previous report, marking UAN under “Buy” rating, in the report published on March 20th, 2017. Additionally, UAN shares got another “Equal Weight” rating from Barclays, setting a target price of $22 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in November 5th, 2013. On January 10th, 2013, Barclays Reiterated an Equal Weight rating and increased its price target from $29 to $28. On the other hand, Barclays Initiated the “Equal Weight” rating for UAN shares, as published in the report on August 15th, 2012. Dahlman Rose seems to be going bullish on the price of UAN shares, based on the price prediction for UAN. Another “Sell” rating came from Dahlman Rose.

The present dividend yield for UAN owners is set at 0.45, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with CVR Partners, LP, the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 24.20. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -12.20%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of CVR Partners, LP (UAN) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -7.60% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while UAN is currently recording an average of 230.01K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 17.87%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 43.66%with -25.21% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $2.65, indicating growth from the present price of $0.89, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in UAN or pass.

CVR Partners, LP (UAN) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Basic Materials sector. If you wish to compare UAN shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for CVR Partners, LP, while the value can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -0.31 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 30.10%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.10%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 39.60% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in UAN in the recent period. That is how Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC now has an increase position in UAN by 0.00% in the first quarter, owning 10.69 million shares of UAN stocks, with the value of $20.31 million after the purchase of an additional 0 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Raging Capital Management LLC also increased their stake in UAN shares changed 2.16% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 9.18 million shares of company, all valued at $17.43 million after the acquisition of additional 193,741 shares during the last quarter.

Barclays Bank Plc acquired a new position in CVR Partners, LP during the first quarter, with the value of $13.35 million, and Glendon Capital Management LP increased their stake in the company’s shares by 0.00% in the first quarter, now owning 0 shares valued at $4.49 million after the acquisition of the additional 2.36 million shares during the last quarter. At the present, 39.60% of UAN shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.