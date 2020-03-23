Let’s Take a Fresh Look at Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (CLMT)

On Friday, shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) marked $1.18 per share versus a previous $1.18 closing price. CLMT showed a fall of -67.67% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $0.82 – $5.00 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -69.40% in the period of the last 200 days.

Raymond James equity researchers changed the status of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) shares from “Underperform” to a “Mkt Perform” rating in the report published on February 11th, 2020. Other analysts, including Janney, also published their reports on CLMT shares. Janney repeated the rating from the previous report, marking CLMT under “Neutral” rating, in the report published on September 5th, 2017. Additionally, CLMT shares got another “Buy” rating from Janney. On the other hand, Credit Suisse Downgrade the “Underperform” rating for CLMT shares, as published in the report on March 24th, 2017. Credit Suisse seems to be going bullish on the price of CLMT shares, based on the price prediction for CLMT. Another “Mkt Perform” rating came from FBR Capital, providing a prediction for price target according to the report published in September 9th, 2016.

The present dividend yield for CLMT owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 0.79. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -8.60%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (CLMT) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -93.00% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.40 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while CLMT is currently recording an average of 269.44K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 17.04%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 39.27%with -36.90% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $5.50, indicating growth from the present price of $1.18, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in CLMT or pass.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (CLMT) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Basic Materials sector. If you wish to compare CLMT shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P., while the value 16.86 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -0.55 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 14.70%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 2.10%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 15.50% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in CLMT in the recent period. That is how Adams Asset Advisors LLC now has an increase position in CLMT by 12.88% in the first quarter, owning 4.18 million shares of CLMT stocks, with the value of $14.17 million after the purchase of an additional 476,803 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, David M. Knott Partnership also increased their stake in CLMT shares changed 0.00% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 2.02 million shares of company, all valued at $6.85 million after the acquisition of additional 0 shares during the last quarter.

Group One Trading LP acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. during the first quarter, with the value of $2.31 million, and Lonestar Capital Management LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by — in the first quarter, now owning 614,055 shares valued at $2.08 million after the acquisition of the additional 614055 shares during the last quarter. In the end, RBC Capital Markets LLC increased their position by 0.00% during the first quarter, now owning 462153 CLMT shares, now holding the value of $1.57 million in CLMT with the purchase of the additional 27,998 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 15.50% of CLMT shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.